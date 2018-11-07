3 Die in Mataheko multiple car accident

Three persons have been confirmed dead on Monday night’s multiple vehicular accident recorded at Mataheko on the Michel Camp -Afienya road.
Thirty-eight-year old Kofi Teye, driver of a Hyundai commuter mini-bus with registration number GT 6325-10, and Sarah Tetteh, 33, a passenger on the mini-bus, died on the spot while Stephen Batsa, 19, passed away while on admission at the Tema General Hospital, where the victims were taken to.
Two other persons, who suffered fractured limbs, were referred to the 37 Military Hospital, according to Mr Ernest Awinimi, the manager of the Accident and Trauma Ward of the Tema General Hospital.
He said six other persons were treated and had since been discharged, including a man in military mufti thought to be a soldier and who ‘eyewitnesses’ had initially declared dead.
Accident
The accident occurred around 8pm last Monday when a tipper truck, with registration number GS 9043-13, carrying sand from Afienya and heading towards Tema, rammed a Toyota Camry with registration number GN 3741-11 before colliding head-on with the commuter bus and sending it rolling into the nearby bushes.
Residents and other travellers had a torrid time removing some of the trapped passengers from the mangled trotro, while the tipper truck landed on its side with its cargo spilling into the nearby bushes.
Investigations
Confirming the deaths to the Daily Graphic, the Afienya District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Mr Charles Asiamah Agyei, said the police were yet to speak to the victims as part of investigations into the accident.
He, however, said the tipper truck driver, Jonathan Acheampong, who is on admission at the Dodowa Government Hospital and responding to treatment, had told the police that the “private car” (Toyota Camry) suddenly ran into his lane, leading to the accident.
