3 Companies donate to Graphic towards free health screening exercise

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Sep - 28 - 2023 , 09:08

Three companies have donated drugs to the Graphic Communications Group LTD (GCGL) towards its annual health screening exercise for residents of Adabraka in Accra.

Letap Pharmaceuticals, Unicom Chemist Limited and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited made the donation when the Corporate Communications Manager of GCGL requested their partnership to support the community.

The Commercial Manager of Unicom, Stephen Arthur, said the donation was part of the company's corporate social responsibility in ensuring the safety and health of the people.

He said the vision of the company was to provide affordable healthcare solutions to improve the life and well-being of all.

"Partnering Graphic on this one is undoubtedly a good cause which goes with the mandate and objectives of the company.

It is our small way of reaching out to many people to provide good health and vitality through our numerous products," Mr Arthur said.

He added that the company would continue to provide support in various forms to collectively ensure the well-being of citizens.

Tobinco

The Deputy Managing Director, Marketing, of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Dr Christopher Mensah, also explained that the donation was to contribute towards the well-being of citizens and that it formed part of the company’s CSR.

“The mission of the company is to consistently deliver the safest, high-quality and most potent pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, using highly motivated and competent human capital with an incredible passion for innovation and excellent and superior customer care; this is our small way of expressing it,” he said.

Appreciation

The Corporate Communications Manager for GCGL, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, expressed appreciation to the companies for their gesture.

"These donations contribute to the effort of GCGL to bring together organisations that were socially responsible to deliver good health care to a community," he said.

Mr Arthur expressed the hope that the initiative would go a long way to help provide health care for the people of Adabraka.

He advised them to patronise the exercise to make it successful.

The GCGL has been organising the free health screening exercise for the people of Adabraka for almost two decades now as part of the corporate social responsibility of the company.

This year’s edition, which was to take place on September 30, has been postponed.

A new date will be set after consultations with the community.