24 Ghanaians arrive today from Ukraine

Twenty-four Ghanaians, the first batch of evacuees from Ukraine will arrive in Accra today aboard Qatar Airways.
They are expected to followed by 220 others who have exited Ukraine and will be in Ghana within the week.
The 24 are part of about 460 students who have managed to leave the beleaguered Ukraine to neighbouring countries countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia and Czech Republic.
At a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the 24 had already arrived in the Romanian capital, Bucharest and officers of the Ghana Mission there had procured tickets for them to leave for Accra Monday.
She also denied reports that a train carrying some Ghanaian students out of Ukraine had been attacked.
Read also: Over 220 Ghanaians have exited Ukraine