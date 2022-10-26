20 Students benefit from Karpowership scholarship

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has awarded scholarships to 20 needy brilliant students at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the Western Region.
The beneficiaries are students offering civil, electrical, or mechanical engineering programmes.
They were selected out of 100 students, who applied through a competitive process.
The applicants were screened and the top 20 were eventually selected to benefit from the scholarship scheme, which covers tuition fees and other educational expenses.
Support
The Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, explained that the objective of the scholarship scheme was to support brilliant needy students to continue pursuing tertiary-level education.
She said the company was passionate about helping the country to meet the Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG4) in ensuring improved access to quality education.
Ms Amarquaye said the company’s TTU scholarship scheme would also offer opportunities to beneficiary students to undertake internship programmes with the company when they were on vacation.
“We would want these students to have a practical feel of what they are studying in class, our aim is to impact lives wherever we operate,” she said.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, expressing his gratitude to Karpowership for the gesture, advised the beneficiaries to justify the support received by focusing on their books.
He said, “this gesture by Karpowership is a clear indication that you share in the vision of Takoradi Technical University, that is poised to be a world class technical university recognised for excellence, innovation and societal relevance”.
A beneficiary of the scholarship scheme, Stephanie Larbie, expressed appreciation to Karpowership Ghana for granting them the opportunity to be part of their scholarship programme aimed at shaping their future positively.
Other officials present at the event included the Pro Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Victor Kweku Bonzie Micah; the Registrar, Dr Moses Maclean Abnory, and the Director of Finance, Dr Gabriel Sam Ahinful.