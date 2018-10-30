2 Municipalities get support from Cities Alliance

The Cities Alliance Project, a non-governmental organisation in the Brussels working with the Institute of Statistical and Social Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana is partnering some district assemblies to develop ideas that would help develop their communities into modern townships and promote sustainable development
.
The project, being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development with funding from the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), would be piloted in two emerging cities in the Central region, Cape Coast and Agona Swedru.
Inequalities Heightening
At a stakeholders forum in Cape Coast to further discuss and solicit ideas for input into the project, the Principal Investigator of the project, Rev. Prof. Mrs Yaa Adobea Owusu, said as cities were becoming common so were the inequalities in these cities heightening.
She said the Cities Alliance project based in Brussels is working with the United Nations system to bridge
Prof. Owusu said the aim of the project was to bring together institutions and city authorities to develop equitable opportunities for residents.
To this end, she said, the project would help participants gather data and develop supporting policies while working with the district assemblies to bring holistic development to the people.
Participants
Prof. Owusu said the Cape Coast group would look at tourism and sanitation and the linkages between the two while the group from Swedru would look at agriculture, agro-business and the supply chain.
She said the project was expected to be scaled up.
Some participants called for strict enforcement of the laws to ensure by-laws on sanitation, for example, were strictly adhered to.
The Coordinating Director at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly Mr Sampson Kwarteng said the sustainable development could only be achieved if all stakeholders worked with a commitment to move the communities forward.