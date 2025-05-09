Next article: Accra: One-month ban on drumming and noise-making starts on Monday

2 Ghanaian women who were kidnapped in Nigeria through romance scam safely returned to Accra

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 09 - 2025

The two Ghanaian women who were reportedly lured to Nigeria through a romance scam and subsequently held captive by a criminal syndicate have been safely returned to Accra.

The victims — Evelyn Serwaa Konadu and Anatasia Baidoo arrived safely at the Kotoka International Airport earlier on Friday, May 9, 2025.

“Both women are in stable condition and will receive the necessary medical care. They will also go through standard police procedures to assist with ongoing investigations,” the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of Ghana Police, DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor said at a press briefing.

She cautioned the public about a growing trend of online fraud, particularly romance scams, urging Ghanaians to be cautious when interacting with strangers online.

“We advise the public to refrain from sharing personal or financial information with unknown persons and to report any suspicious behavior to the police immediately,” she added.

“Our deepest gratitude goes to the Nigeria Police Force and the National Signals Bureau for their invaluable support and cooperation,” she said.

What happened?

How 2 Ghanaian women were tricked with marriage to ‘white men’ and kidnapped in Nigeria

Before they were rescued, a disturbing video of one of them bound with a rope and being physically assaulted by unidentified individuals was shared on social media.

Investigations later confirmed that the woman in the video was a Ghanaian national who had been deceived into traveling to Nigeria under the false pretense of a romantic relationship.

Upon arrival, she was abducted, assaulted and the footage was sent to her family with a ransom demand.

Further police investigations revealed that a second Ghanaian woman had also been lured to the same location by the same criminal group.

Both victims were held at the same premises and subjected to similar abuse.

Families of the two women were said to have made partial ransom payments before police intervention led to their rescue.

The successful rescue operation was a result of a joint effort involving the Ghana Police Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Signals Bureau.