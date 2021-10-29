18 Honoured at African Health Legends Awards

Some 18 individuals and corporate organisations from the private sector have been honoured at the 10th African Health Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Legends Awards for their distinguished services in the area.
The event in Accra was held in collaboration with the Health Legend Foundation-Africa (HL-Africa), an advocacy organisation working in the area of quality, accessible, affordable healthcare delivery and in the promotion of sanitation and public safety across the country and the sub-region.
Awardees
The CEO of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, Dr Adu Boateng, won the Father of Modern Homeopathic Personality of the Year award, with the CEO of Centre of Awareness, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, winning the Father of Innovative Plant Medicine Personality of the Year award, while the CEO of Dr Amuzu Herbal Clinic, Dr Joseph Amuzu, won the Outstanding Male Specialist Clinic of the Year.
The CEO of Traditional and Alternative Medicine Practice Council, Torgbigah Yaka IV, won the Outstanding Health Regulatory Personality of the Year, while the Outstanding Modern Family Polyclinic of the Year went to Biasa Polyclinic in Togo, with the Outstanding Modern Plant and Stroke
Specialist of the Year going to Inncity Herbal and Alternative Clinic.
Greenfields Scientific Clinic won the Customer-centric Herbal Clinic of the Year award, with the St John of God Hospital winning the Outstanding Hospital of the Year award.
Most Innovative Family Herbal Clinic of the Year and Most Outstanding Family Clinic of the Year went to Jaggrey Fertility and Natural Clinic and Egon German Clinic respectively; Atinka Television’s programme, “The Clinic”, won the Outstanding Health Advocacy Media Programme of the Year award; Outstanding Spine Specialist Clinic of the Year went to Spinal Clinic, while the Innovative Herbal Clinic of the Year went to Great Kosa Herbal Clinic.
Event
Organised by the Health CEOs and Science Network, the awards programme has since its inception in 2011 rewarded outstanding health workers for their dedication to excellent service delivery in the country.
At the event, the President of the Health CEOs and Science Network, Dr Kwame Dzikunu, commended the awardees for their individual contributions to the sector.
“We are not only awarding them but celebrating their selfless, thoughtful dedication to the good people of this country, especially during this era of COVID-19,” he said.
Dr Dzikunu called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, provide support for private health facilities, especially those into allopathics and plants, and alternative healthcare space.