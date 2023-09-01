16 Staff at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital sanctioned for various offenses

GraphicOnline Sep - 01 - 2023 , 06:18

In a bid to uphold discipline and enhance patient care standards, the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has taken decisive action against 16 of its staff members.

These individuals have been found guilty of various infractions, resulting in sanctions ranging from dismissals to cautionary measures and suspensions without pay.

According to Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, these infractions include cases of extortion by some of the implicated staff. He announced these actions during the 2023 mid-year performance review conference in Kumasi, emphasizing the hospital's commitment to maintaining discipline within its ranks.

Prof. Addai-Mensah highlighted the hospital's dedication to prioritizing patient care and ensuring the integrity of its operations.

He explained, “One thing that we have not toyed with is discipline in the hospital and about sixteen staff have been sanctioned for various offences. Extortion has come up a couple of times and many other offences reported too. The quality assurance unit has been strengthened, and it is largely responsible for setting up committees to investigate issues like this and make recommendations to management which then are forwarded to the disciplinary committee which takes a decision on what sanctions should be meted out to culprits.”

Furthermore, Prof. Addai-Mensah unveiled plans to renovate the aging Gee Block within the hospital premises. This particular facility, constructed in 1954, has served for nearly seven decades without substantial refurbishment. Given that KATH receives referrals from various parts of the country, concerns have arisen about the state of these long-standing structures.

In a philanthropic gesture, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is leading a fundraising campaign aimed at rejuvenating these facilities.

Professor Addai-Mensah expressed optimism that this intervention would significantly enhance healthcare services in the region.