UDS returns to pre-Covid calendar

Mohammed Fugu Education Nov - 23 - 2024 , 08:42

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has announced its decision to return to its original academic calendar, a schedule that was disrupted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, the academic year would begin each September, resuming the university’s traditional academic structure.

The Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan, explained that the return to the original academic schedule was to enable students to better plan their academic and professional pursuits.

Beyond that, he said, it would provide both faculty and administrative staff with a consistent timeline to manage courses, research and student services effectively.

Congregation

Prof. Al-Hassan was speaking at the 25th congregation of the UDS in Tamale last Saturday where a total of 4,253 students graduated after completing various courses of study.

Out of the number, 65 were postgraduates while the remaining were undergraduates.

Advancing education

In his address, Prof. Al-Hassan outlined the UDS’s commitment to advancing education through infrastructural growth and research.

To that end, he indicated that a number of projects were ongoing while others had been completed and put to use on the various campuses of the university.



These include a 500-bed hostel, a multipurpose Silver Jubilee building, and the renovation of existing structures to meet the growing demand for quality education.

Additionally, he said the university had integrated peace and security modules into its curriculum to promote peace across the nation.

Prof. Al-Hassan added that the management of the university had rebranded its African Leadership Lecture Series, where successful entrepreneurs and influential personalities across Africa would be invited to share insights and experiences with students.

On challenges facing the school, he appealed for the construction of the inner roads and a teaching hospital for the university to enhance academic activities and give it a befitting facelift.

Commendation

For his part, the Chairman of the Governing Council of UDS, Prof. Wayo Seini, highlighted the university’s impact on Ghana’s sustainable development since its inception.

“UDS has grown into a centre of excellence, contributing meaningfully to both local and national development,” he said.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council, Sumaila Ewuntoma, commended the university for its longstanding commitment to regional development and reiterated the government’s support for UDS’s initiatives.



Writer's email:[email protected]