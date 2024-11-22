Featured

UCC postpones reopening date for Level 100 students

GraphicOnline Education Nov - 22 - 2024 , 07:54

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced a postponement of the reopening date for Level 100 students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

In a statement issued on November 20, the university attributed the decision to “circumstances beyond the control of University Management” but did not provide further details.

The university has advised all affected students to reprint their admission letters, which will now reflect the updated reopening date.

“It is hereby announced for the information of all fresh level 100 students of the University of Cape Coast and the general public that, due to circumstances beyond the control of University Management, the reopening date for fresh level 100 students of the University for the 2024/2025 Academic Year has been rescheduled until further notice,” the statement read.

The management reassured students and the public that the revised date would be communicated promptly once confirmed.

The announcement has generated mixed reactions among prospective students and their families, with many expressing concerns about the delay's impact on their academic schedules.

