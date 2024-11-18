Featured

Record number of Ghanaians studying in the United States; earn $9.2m in scholarships

For the second year in a row, Ghana ranks in the top 25 countries globally for sending students to the United States.

According to the 2024 Open Doors Report, Ghana now ranks 18th with a total of 9,394 Ghanaians who studied in the United States in 2023-2024 – an increase of 45.2 percent and an all-time record high.

The Open Doors Report is published annually by the Institute of International Education (IIE), analyzing the number of international students in the United States.

Ghanaians in graduate degree programs totaled 6,337, representing a 54 percent increase and making Ghana the 9th largest sender globally of graduate students to the United States.

Ghanaian students earned nearly $9.2 million in scholarships to more than 680 higher educational institutions in all 50 U.S. states.

The United States remains the top destination for international students with over one million (1,126,690) international students in academic year 2023-2024, which is a 7 percent increase over the previous year.

The majority of international students study in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields, while math and computer science continued to grow as the leading field of study for international students.

Through EducationUSA, the U.S. Department of State’s network of education advisers, the U.S. Embassy provides guidance virtually and in person to qualified individuals on how to successfully apply to U.S. colleges and universities.

Ghana has EducationUSA Advising Centres in Accra and Kumasi. The newest Advising Center in Osu will be open to the public in late November to make advising services more accessible to prospective students.