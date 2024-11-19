Rebecca, Merck foundations support 30 needy schoolgirls

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Education Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Rebecca Foundation, in collaboration with Merck Foundation, has presented 30 brilliant but needy girls with school supplies and personal items to foster their education and realisation of their dreams.

The girls, drawn from various public basic schools in the Greater Accra Region, were also presented with an undisclosed amount of money to cushion their parents and guardians in caring for them to ensure their stay in school.

Presentation ceremony

At a presentation ceremony in Accra last Monday, Lawyer and Lead Strategist at the Office of the First Lady, Shiela Adoma Boakye, said the gesture was in line with the mission of the Rebecca Foundation to support the government's efforts at improving the lives of Ghanaians, especially women and girls.

“We know that when girls are able to stay in school and climb the educational ladder to the highest level, they are likely to become very responsible women in future and contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said.

She said that was why the two foundations were supporting those girls with the gifts and entreated parents to go all out in supporting their children, particularly the girl child, to stay in school to enable them to reach their full life potential.

“We know basic education is free and we now have free SHS, but some parents are unable to afford basic items and study materials to enhance the education of their children which is very unfortunate sometimes," she added.

"As parents, let us push harder to ensure the education of our children because that is the most valuable gift and form of empowerment we can give them to become great adults in future,” she urged.

Motivation

The Director in charge of General Administration at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Justina Djaba, who presented the items to the girls, lauded both organisations for the donation, which she said would go a long way to motivate the pupils in their educational journey.

“Adolescence can be a slippery and lonely road, especially when you do not have supportive people to talk to, so it is nice that we have people like our own mother, the First Lady, to institute such an initiative to support young ladies so that they can achieve their dreams,” she said.

Ms Djaba entreated the beneficiaries to stay focused on their studies and learn hard to make the First Lady, their parents and themselves proud in the near future.

She also encouraged parents and teachers not to give up on the girls but to offer a listening ear to their problems always so as not to “drive them away”, adding that “let us make time for these young ones.

“Let us not be too much preoccupied with our work, especially fathers, so that we can guide, inspire and motivate them to reach their full potential.”

Beneficiaries

Some beneficiaries, in separate remarks, expressed their appreciation to the First Lady and the Merck Foundation for the items, promising to study hard to make their family and nation proud.

