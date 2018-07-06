GNAT inaugurates Board of Trustees for its Provident Fund

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has inaugurated an
eight member Board of Trustees to spearhead the management of the GNAT Provident Fund .
The board is chaired by Mr Michael Nsiah-Agyapong, with David Ofori Acheampong, Kwame Ahenakwa Quashie, Hannah O. Botchway, Esther Quaye- Sowah, Jane Asare Date, Ransford Kofi Nsiah Lolih and Kofi Fynn as members.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the National President of GNAT Ms Phillipa Larsen charged the board to come out with documents to govern the operations of the Fund.
She called on the board to put in administrative processes and procedures that must be followed strictly to aid the prompt payment of members without having to go through any form of trauma.
Ms Larsen called on the board to comply with the law which established the scheme.
Profitable ventures
Ms Larsen advised members to invest in profitable ventures which were free of risk to enable the Fund to grow.
She urged the board to minimise suspicion by members by sharing information formally to or informally to enable the
The Chairman of the Board, Mr Michael Nsiah-Agyapong said the scheme became necessary because of challenges face by retirees that made people reluctant to go
He said the responsibility handed to them was very huge because many teachers hoped to be supported by the scheme when they went on retirement and gave the assurance that members would work hard to meet the aspirations of the members of the fund. — GNA