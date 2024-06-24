Featured

Ghana to assess learning poverty with nationwide survey starting in September

Kweku Zurek Education Jun - 24 - 2024 , 19:08

The Ghana Statistical Service will conduct a nationwide survey in September to assess learning poverty, targeting over 25,000 households across 1,710 clusters.

The GSS announced the Ghana Living Standards Survey round eight (GLSS 8) today, aiming to gather data on the inability of children to grasp basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills.

"Learning poverty refers to the situation where a child is unable to read and understand a simple age-appropriate text, or to perform basic numeracy tasks," explained Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician.

The survey findings are expected to inform policy decisions on education and social development.

"The GLSS 8 will be used to track progress on five goals of the African Union Agenda 2063, including a high standard of living, quality of life and well-being for all citizens, well-educated citizens, and a skills revolution underpinned by science, technology, and innovation," Prof. Annim said.

The initiative comes after the 2021 Population and Housing Census revealed 7.9 million Ghanaians aged six and above who lacked basic literacy skills. This year's GLSS builds upon seven previous rounds conducted since 1987, with a five-year gap between each survey.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, commended the GSS and pledged the ministry's support.

He highlighted the government's commitment to education, citing the introduction of free senior high school and increased investment in the sector.

"The findings of the survey will help fine-tune the Ministry's policies to maximise the outcomes aimed at transforming education to be fit for purpose," Fordjour said.

The National Standardised Test, introduced in 2021 for primary four pupils, showed that 54% were proficient in reading and learning, indicating some progress in reducing learning poverty, according to the Deputy Minister.

The survey data will also contribute to tracking progress on 74 out of 169 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 98 SDG indicators.