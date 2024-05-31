WASS celebrates 78 years of existence

Ezekiel E. Sottie Education May - 31 - 2024 , 09:42

The West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region has celebrated its 78 years of existence with a speech and prize-giving day at Adentan last Friday.

Advertisement

Established in January 1946 in Accra, the school has a mission to discover the diverse abilities of the students, expose and nurture them for life through classroom experiences, field trips, mentoring and coaching, and directing them to the diverse opportunities open to them.

Its core values include dedication, integrity, self-discipline, hard work, teamwork, tolerance, respect, excellence and perseverance among others. The occasion, which was on the theme, ‘’Unearthing learners’ abilities in an enabling environment’’ was also used as a scholar festival and rewarded deserving students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.

The Headmistress of the school, Dr Shine Ofori, in her report, lauded all the stakeholders of the school, especially the government and the West Africa Senior High School Old Students Association (WASSOSA).

The Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu; the Adentan Municipal Assembly, the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, the PTA as well as the board of governors for their various roles which had enhanced effective teaching and learning.

She said the government regularly came to the school's rescue and recently provided several bunk beds, which largely lightened its burden in solving some of its problems. In the same way, the MP, Mr Sosu presented a borehole donated by Qatar Charity to the school which also solved an acute water problem facing the girls who were in the boarding house of the school.

WASSOSA

‘’The old students have stayed true to their alma mater with timely interventions repeatedly. They regularly engaged me to update them on the progress of work in the school in terms of academic work improvement and challenges of the school which has kept me on my toes for the past four years,” Dr Ofori emphasised.

The gathering

She said the scholarfest, which started this year, would not be a nine-day wonder and that it would continue yearly to motivate the students, teaching and non-teaching staff to do their best and therefore, appealed to all to donate to support future scholarfest programmes.

A lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo, who is also the UG President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and an old student of the school (WASSOSA 1994), lauded all the staff of the school since its establishment for contributing their quota towards effective teaching and learning in the school.

Speaking on the topic, Prof. Gyampo said it was inconsequential to hazard the thought of creating an enabling environment that unearthed students’ potential without focusing on basic infrastructure.

There were solidarity messages from the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, the Adentan Municipal Director of Education, the Board Chairman of the school, the President of WASSOSA, sister senior high schools and the PTA.

The School Prefect, Yussif Ilyas, encouraged his colleague students to embrace change with courage and optimism knowing that with determination and resilience, they could overcome any obstacle that came their way.