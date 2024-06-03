Renewable energy project launched for basic schools

A project to provide basic and junior high school (JHS) students with knowledge on renewable energy sources such as solar energy has been launched in Accra.

The project, dubbed Green4Clean School's Renewable Energy Project, will train students on solar power and wind installations, and how to convert food waste into compost to support agriculture, among others.

The project, which was launched at the Labone Presbyterian Primary School and La Enobal Basic School in La today (May 29), is an initiative of Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with the United Way Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, and Academic City University College.

It forms part of efforts by the corporate institutions to inspire the next generation to embrace sustainable energy solutions and raise awareness about environmental challenges and the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices within the schools and the community at large.

As part of the launch, Vivo Energy, together with its partners, handed over solar lamps to final-year junior high school students of both schools to help mitigate the impact of the power outages on their studies.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, explained that the project formed part of her outfit’s commitment to education, sustainability and community empowerment with the aim of shaping a brighter future for communities.

To demonstrate Vivo Energy’s stewardship to the environment, she said the company was making a bold move to invest in its mission of empowering young minds to cultivate a culture of environmental sustainability through the introduction of innovative educational programmes and practical demonstrations.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey towards a more sustainable future not just for us, but for generations to come. Vivo Energy Ghana believes in the power of education as a catalyst for change,” she said.

Explaining the details of the project, she said it would focus on awareness creation by equipping the students with the in-depth knowledge and skills needed to harness renewable energy sources through workshops and presentations, hands-on projects, awareness campaigns and field trips.

Additionally, she said the project would focus on empowering the students to be able to make informed decisions regarding environmental sustainability through project competitions and resourcing the project implementing partners and beneficiary schools with the needed tools and materials to help achieve the project’s goals.

“As a company we believe that by providing access to resources and practical learning opportunities, we are nurturing a generation of eco-conscious leaders who will shape a more sustainable future.

“Together, we will work hand in hand to implement innovative programmes that promote renewable energy awareness and adoption in schools across our communities,” she said. The General Council President of the United Way Ghana, Worlanyo Ocloo, said the project would help to protect the livelihood of the vulnerable in the community

“We will do everything within our means to see if we can bring in more resources to ensure the sustainability of the project,” he said.

For his part, the Head of Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Academic City University College, Makafui Awuku, said his outfit would leverage on the skills of its students to train teachers on basic power installation techniques.

The Municipal Education Director, Habiba Kotomah, commended the three organisations for their support in creating awareness on understanding renewable and sustainable energy.

In line with that, she said the schools in the La Dadekotopon Municipality emerged winners in various competitions on re-usable plastics.