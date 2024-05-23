Presbyterian University to set up $1M AI lab

May - 23 - 2024

The Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG) has begun processes to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory to enhance teaching and learning of information and communications technology (ICT).

The $1 million project is to be sponsored and constructed by Virtual Security Africa, a company in the ICT space, under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

The Moderator of the PCG and Chancellor of the University, Rt Rev. Dr Nana Opare Kwakye, made this known at the sixth congregation of the School of Graduate Studies of the Presbyterian University at the main campus of the university at Abetifi in Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region.

A total of 341 postgraduate students made up of 224 males and 117 females graduated with Masters degrees in Management, Public Health, Educational Studies and Natural Resources.

Rt Rev. Dr Kwakye gave an assurance that the PCG was keen to see the development of the university on all fronts. “At the last graduation ceremony, my predecessor instituted a scholarship for the university with personal seed money. After my speech today, I am adding on to that,” he stated.

The Moderator urged graduates to take advantage of opportunities in the country to make the most out of their education.

As the general elections approach, the Moderator urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by empty promises or divisive rhetoric. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor John Ofosu Anim, stated that a graduate degree was not only about the acquisition of knowledge, but also a duty to apply that knowledge ethically and for the betterment of society.

He said the world today faced complex challenges, be it social, economic or environmental, and, therefore, challenged the graduates to use their skills and expertise to confront the challenges head-on.

