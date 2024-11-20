Featured

Paradigm-shifting journey to revitalise education sector

Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh Education Nov - 20 - 2024 , 06:41

When we assumed office in 2017, the education sector was burdened by a significant debt, outdated curriculum and inadequate infrastructure. Access to quality education, particularly at the secondary level, remained a challenge.

Under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with their Minister for Education from 2017 to the early part of 2021, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the government embarked on a paradigm-shifting journey to revitalise the sector.

By streamlining processes, prioritising key areas and implementing innovative strategies, we have made significant strides in addressing these challenges.

Expanding access to education

One of our key priorities has been to increase access to education at all levels. The Free SHS policy, a cornerstone of our educational reforms, has significantly boosted enrolment, particularly at the secondary level.

Before the policy, financial constraints prevented many students from enrolling in secondary schools. However, with the Free SHS, we have witnessed a dramatic increase in enrolment, reducing transitional dropout rates.

Between 2016/2017 and 2022/2023, BECE registrations surged by 28.38 per cent, leading to an 83 per cent increase in SHS enrolment.

Additionally, the number of students unable to take up senior high school admissions has decreased from over 100,000 annually to less than 10,000.

We have further improved gender parity in our high schools. The percentage of girls in second-cycle schools has increased from 35 per cent in 2016 to 53.77 per cent in 2024 based on the percentage of girls who registered for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A key innovation in expanding access to secondary education was the double track system. As the chief technical officer overseeing its conceptualisation, design, development, training and implementation, I was privileged to witness its impact on hundreds of thousands of students.

This innovative approach involved adjusting the school year, adopting a semester system and recruiting an additional 8,872 teachers in 2018.

By optimising existing infrastructure and redesigning timetables for approximately 400 second-cycle schools, the double track system enabled some 181,993 students to gain access to secondary education in its first year.

Without this innovative solution, over 1.27 million children would have been deprived of secondary education between 2018 and now. This underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.

Enhancing quality of education

Our resolve to expand access has not compromised quality. We have undertaken a comprehensive curriculum review to ensure its 21st-century relevance.

To enhance teacher professionalism, we have invested in teacher training, licensing and professional development, including Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) and Professional Development Days.

We have also provided laptops to facilitate digital learning. These efforts have yielded substantial results.

Early Grade Reading and Mathematics assessments have shown remarkable improvement, with English fluency and comprehension for primary two (P2) increasing from less than two per cent in 2015 to 54 per cent in 2023.

Similarly, the performance of Free SHS students in the WASSCE has been exceptional. Since 2020, no core subject has recorded a pass rate below 50 per cent, with many subjects exceeding 60 per cent.

In 2020, Ghana’s Free SHS students accounted for 88 per cent of the 465 West African students who achieved A1s in all eight subjects.

These achievements demonstrate that our interventions have not only expanded access but also considerably improved the quality of education.

Investing in infrastructure

To create optimal learning environments, we have undertaken an ambitious infrastructure development programme, constructing and renovating numerous schools nationwide.

Since 2017, we have completed over 3,077 projects, including E-Blocks, model schools, TVET centres and tertiary institutions.

To equip young people with practical skills, we have invested in TVET institutions. Our investment in SHS infrastructure is aimed at gradually phasing out the double track system, a temporary measure implemented to expand access.

Regarding libraries, we have significantly expanded access. In 2017, the country had 61 public libraries. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has added 72 more, bringing the total to 133.

This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to making education a cornerstone of national development.

Empowering teachers

Teachers are the cornerstone of any education system. To enhance teacher welfare, we have prioritised timely salary payments, improved working conditions and invested in professional development opportunities.

We have also implemented policies to boost teacher accountability and performance. Additionally, we have restored the Teacher Trainee Allowance and streamlined the teacher deployment system to ensure efficient placement. To improve the promotion process and reduce human interference, we have introduced an Aptitude Test.

Leveraging technology

We recognise the transformative power of technology in education. To bridge the digital divide, we have invested in digital infrastructure, provided schools with internet access and introduced digital learning platforms.

Our commitment to technological advancement is evident in the successful implementation of the One Teacher One Laptop programme, providing 280,000 laptops to pre-tertiary teachers.

We have also launched the One Student One Laptop project for second-cycle students, distributing tablets preloaded with educational content. Through these efforts, we are empowering our youth and driving national development by building a world-class education system.

As we continue to build on these successes, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing quality education for all.

By prioritising access, quality and innovation, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for Ghana.

Through strategic investments in infrastructure, teacher development and technology, the government is empowering our youth to become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. This is exactly what the Vice-President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia offers to Ghanaians in his Bold Solutions for Education.

The writer is the Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access of the Ghana Education Service.

Writer’s email: [email protected]