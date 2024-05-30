Integrate soft skills in teaching, learning — Prof. Boakye

May - 30 - 2024

The Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Professor Kweku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, has urged academic directors in the institution to effectively integrate soft skills such as communication and critical thinking into the curriculum.

He explained that impacting skills such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity would help their students stand out in the job market or even as self-made entrepreneurs.

Prof. Boakye was speaking at CCTU's second matriculation ceremony for postgraduate students for the 2023/24 academic year at the weekend. The ceremony ushered 29 fresh students into the master of technology programmes.

Among them were 21 master of construction technology students and eight management and civil engineering students. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Boakye, explained that the 21 students ushered into the master of construction technology were the department's first postgraduate students, while the eight at the department of civil engineering were the second batch in the department.

Lecturers’ commitment

Prof. Boakye emphasised the significance of hard work to the lecturers, stressing that the responsibility of the lecturers was to ensure that students received not only quality education but also a fulfilling experience to become ambassadors of the institution.

"Colleagues, like the proverbial coin, success has two sides. The other side of our great joy is the sober reminder that it requires extremely hard work from all of us to make sure that these postgraduate students not only have the best in education available but also experience such a great time here that they become ambassadors of the institution," he said.

Professor Boakye acknowledged that postgraduate training was transformative, and encouraged students to refine not just their academic skills but also their social and personal attributes.

"Postgraduate training is not just an upgrade of undergraduate work; it is a transformational experience which refines your entire thought process and value system," he stated. "We see you as the primary source of expertise for future academic positions in CCTU. Consequently, we expect an entirely different mindset from you. It is expected of postgraduate students to think differently, act differently and see differently," he added.

He assured them of the institution's full support throughout their academic journey. "As you embark on this transformative journey, remember you are not alone. You are part of a supportive and inclusive community that is here to guide, mentor and empower you every step of the way," he told the students.

Expectations

The Dean of Graduate Studies, Professor Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei, expressed the commitment of faculty to equip students with the skills needed to create job opportunities after school.

He explained that this would help reduce the issue of unemployment in the country. "We want to develop programmes that would make our postgraduate students more marketable in terms of creating their own jobs," he added.