Equip youth with problem-solving skills — Dr Adutwum

Vincent Amenuveve Education May - 21 - 2024 , 09:55

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has called on educational institutions to support government to lay a solid foundation for the youth by equipping them with innovative and problem-solving skills.

Advertisement

That, he said, would make the youth relevant in solving problems in their respective communities to accelerate development in the nation. He explained that the government, for its part, was already investing in the construction of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) academy in Accra and the establishment of specialised STEM senior high schools (SHS), to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a technology-driven world.

Exhibitions

Dr Adutwum made the call in a speech read on his behalf by the Director, Tertiary Education of the Ministry of Education, Prof. Francis Nunoo, at the 19th Annual Science and Makers' Fair of the Galaxy International School in Accra last Saturday on the theme, “Imagine, invent and inspire".

It afforded the pupils and students of the school the opportunity to showcase their various innovative products and scientific experiments. An exhibition was also mounted on the school's premises while a number of schools were also invited to participate in the fair.

The schools were St Francis Catholic Basic, Christ Faith Mission 1 Junior High School (JHS), Adentan Community JHS and Lady Fatimah Girls SHS at Adentan Sakora junction.

Accra STEM Academy

Dr Adutwum stated that the Accra STEM Academy would offer a wide range of resources and programmes for schoolchildren, providing them with opportunities to explore and engage with STEM subjects outside the traditional classroom setting.

He stated that the academy would host workshops, exhibitions and interactive sessions that cover various aspects of STEM, fostering a spirit of curiosity and creativity among young learners.

“By providing access to modern technologies and expert guidance, the Accra STEM Academy aims to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and technical entrepreneurs,” he said.

The minister further explained that “these institutions are designed to focus on practical training and real-world applications, to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical uses.”

Dr Adutwum stated that ultimately, students would have access to “state-of-the-art laboratories and train in cutting-edge fields such as robotics, coding and advanced sciences.

“This approach not only enhances their learning experience but also prepares them to be innovators and problem-solvers in their communities,” he said. The Managing Director of Galaxy International School, Mehmet Akmermer, said the primary aim of the fair was to enhance students' ingenuity and to promote the understanding of science, technology and mathematics.

He said it would also ensure that the students were prepared for higher education anywhere in the world. The Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, Ebenezer Doku, said science was not merely a subject, but a “realm of excitement and even mystery and by unravelling the underlying principles behind natural phenomenon, we gain a deeper appreciation for the world around us.”

He called on parents, caregivers and educators to help provide “unwavering support” to children, thereby enabling them to navigate through the challenges of the world with confidence.

Some of the students from the invited schools (to the fair) expressed excitement, describing their experiences as an eye-opener for them.