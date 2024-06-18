Academic City introduces MSc in Cyber Security

Daily Graphic Education Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

As part of efforts to strengthen Africa’s digital landscape and foster economic advancement, Academic City University College has introduced an innovative MSc Cyber Security programme to safeguard Africa’s digital infrastructure and drive innovation.

Cyber security is important for long-term growth and global competitiveness in today’s interconnected world. By introducing the MSc Cyber Security, Academic City aims to equip graduates with advanced cyber security expertise which fosters critical analysis and practical skills to combat evolving threats in digital landscapes.

The programme will enable students to develop practical cyber security analysis skills through hands-on training and real-world scenarios and address the complexities of cyber threats.

Emphasising multi-dimensional problem solving, the curriculum provides students with the versatility to tackle diverse cyber security challenges and insights into risk management, ensuring a holistic approach to cyber defence.

In 2023, ISC2, the world's leading member association for cybersecurity professionals, estimated the global cybersecurity workforce to be 5.5 million, with a growth of 8.7 per cent between 2022 and 2023, adding nearly 440,000 new positions.

Additionally, all regions experienced growth in cyber workforce size in 2023 with the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions leading with an annual increase of 11.7 and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

Digitised world

Speaking on the new programme, the President of Academic City, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, said, “As the African continent continues to embrace digital transformation, the introduction of our cyber security programme signifies our desire to empower individuals and organisations to thrive in an increasingly digitised world.”

He said the programme aimed to help address the critical need for safeguarding sensitive information which was crucial for economic growth and attracting investments. “This innovative programme promises to establish a robust digital infrastructure for the continent's future prosperity," he added.