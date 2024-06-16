Next article: Education of WAEC Awardee truncated over lack of funds

Erasmus+ programme central pillar of our education support - EU

Graphic Online Education Jun - 16 - 2024 , 10:22

The European Union says the Erasmus+ programme is a central pillar of its education support, offering Ghanaian youth a unique opportunity to gain top-level academic experience.

The Union said beyond schooling, Erasmus allowed for cultural exchange between Europe and students from around the world.

Mr. Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana said the future of EU-Ghana relations lies in nurturing young talents and providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to develop.

Mr. Razaaly was speaking at the Study in Europe Networking Event in Accra.

The Networking event on the theme: "Empowering the Ghanaian Youth" brought various stakeholders together to share and exchange information.

The event is a partnership between the EU and Ghana to invest in the future of Ghanaian youth.

There was a scholarship fair hosted by the EU to showcase a variety of exciting scholarship programmes offered by European Universities.

"Last year, at this same occasion, we launched the EU-Ghana Pact for Skills Programme, one of our largest programmes on education and jobs creation," he said.

The Ambassador said co-funded - in true team Europe spirit with Germany, the programme added up to 33.5 million euros to expand and reinforce TVET in Ghana.

Each year, approximately 1000 students fly over to the best universities in Europe with the help of scholarships offered by the EU and its member states.

He said in addition, European Universities provided many scholarships through bilateral agreements with Ghanaian Universities.

"l invite all of you to visit the various information desks, later this evening, to learn more about the successful partnerships between Europe and Ghana in tertiary education," he added.

Professor Yayra Dzakadzie, Deputy Director General (DDG) for the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) said the EU's decision to invest in Ghana's tertiary education through the "EU-Ghana Pact for Skills" Programme was a testament to their unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable employability and enhancing the skills of our students.

He said the initiative aligned perfectly with Ghana's shared vision of equipping young talents with the necessary tools to thrive in an ever-evolving job market.

He said the Pact for Skills Programme was a timely intervention addressing several critical challenges within our education system.

"We face the urgent need to strengthen connections between the government, universities, and the private sector," he added.

The Deputy Executive Director said addressing the skills mismatch between students' preparation and the requirements of the digital job market was paramount.

Prof Dzakadzie said additionally, there was a pressing need to bolster the employment services available at the Country’s Universities to ensure graduates were well-prepared for the workforce.