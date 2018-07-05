7 Warning signs you're dealing with an evil person

Evil can be defined but it’s hard to pen it down. But according to me, there is no such type of special people that exist in this world. But an evil person is someone who engages in malevolent behaviors.
Some argue that they're immoral, sick, depraved, or wicked, but those words are hard to define. Immorality to one is normalcy to another.
Have you ever met people who were completely inconsiderate to those around them? People who had no problem hurting other people’s feelings and using others’ weaknesses to their advantage?
These types of people are easily available at our schools, at our churches and places of worship, in the homes of our friends; everywhere we look.
Below are 7 tell-tale signs of an evil person:
1. They are habitually dishonest
Lying can be an altruistic pursuit used to protect people and prevent conflicts from escalating.
This is simply not the case with evil people. More often than not, these people will lace lies together just because they feel like juicing up a story, even if it means adding details that didn’t exist or speaking on behalf of someone without consent. When caught, they will either lie some more and provide countless reasons to validate that lie, or just ignore you completely.
Bottom line is, these people lie to your face because they do not value your trust or your friendship.
2. They enjoy others' misfortune
It might be a disaster on the news or a dramatic situation in front of them. They seem to delight in misfortune, to relish the bad feelings of other people. All the times that an evil person has been hurt in their life falls away when bad things happen to other people.
The real danger here is that they could create bad situations for you and others in their life in order to be able to enjoy the misfortune that they create.
It is important to recognize who they are before terrible things happen to you and the people they love. If horrible things happening is all that can help them feel better, you can’t salvage or save them.
3. They deny reality
They deny any kind of reality around you. Basically they like to bend the world to their will and everything around them should be to their liking. An evil or abusive person will never accept the actual reality.
No matter how much you state facts and try to tell them what is right and what is wrong, your discussion will always end in losing because they would go to any extent to prove that their twisted version is right when in actuality it does not even make any sense.
4. You feel very strange around them
It’s been pretty well demonstrated that each of our bodies emits an energy field. Why that is, we’re not totally clear on. It could serve as an intuitive defense system.
But in the same way that if you eat bad food it shows on your skin, if you’re evil on the inside, it shows up in your energy field. This might be why evil people give you a creepy feeling without them having actually done anything evil to you at all.
Who they are on the inside can be picked up in their subtle energy field by your energy field. Often times, the surest sign that someone is evil is that you just don’t feel right around them. You get creepy feelings and can’t quite put your finger on it.
You might sound crazy to people listening to you talk about it, but don’t deny the way the evil people in our world make you feel. Trust your gut and don’t worry about it steering you wrong. If you get the wrong sense about someone, apologize.
But better safe than sorry.
5. Their friends and family warn you
A lot of the time one of the first signs that a person is truly evil is if their “friends” and family issue you warnings. They might talk about an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend who ran from them. They might casually dismiss the problems with previous relationships and make excuses for the evil person in their lives.
This is a sort of manipulation, but it can also be seen as a warning sign of impending disaster. In a sense, these people are telling you that something is wrong and that it’s your responsibility to do something about it. Other times, the people in their lives will outright tell you that the evil person is not healthy and that you should avoid them at all costs.
In either case, don’t ignore the signs of a truly evil person, especially when people who supposedly love them are tipping you off about it.
6. They are racist, sexist, homophobic, or are bigots
Evil thrives when the good are divided. This has made some of the evilest people in the world — from Hitler to Stalin to Osama bin Laden — so wildly successful. They’ve taken the petty differences between people and used it to sow larger and larger rifts that end up in disaster.
Often, they use bigotry, homophobia, sexism, racism, and fascism, in general, to keep good people apart, and to breed more evil people in the world. We won’t mince words here: white supremacists are evil. Racists are evil. Homophobes/transphobes are evil. And bigots, while not every time, are evil quite often.
Be conscious of these types of people. Some are only misled, but many are outright malevolent.
7. They avoid responsibilities
They are very cautious and sharp minded. The second they feel like some fingers are going to get pointed at them, they twist that finger away. They would never take responsibility for any kind of mental, physical or emotional trauma that they have given to anyone stating that it was their own fault and they had nothing to do with it.
No matter how persistent, gregarious, intense, clingy, and fake an evil person is, they can always always always be booted from your life for good. They’ll use every tool at their disposal to force you to let them stay.
They’ll manipulate, they’ll lie, they’ll pretend to be nice, they’ll attack and belittle, they’ll mislead and control.
But one thing is for sure, no matter what, when you’ve made the call to give them the boot from your space, your circle, and your life, you can never go back on it.
They’ll try to get you to change your mind, but the only way to liberate yourself from them is to leave them behind.An evil person can change, but they can only do it on their own. And you can’t force them to change.
They can only change when their hearts are open, they’re ready to atone for what they’ve done, and they’re ready to work hard at reforming their malevolent ways.