Featured

Spousal migration can strain relationships, warns Apostle Amponsah Frimpong

Graphic Online Life May - 14 - 2024 , 15:36

Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, the Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International has warned that spousal migration can strain marriages and expose partners to temptation if its challenges are not addressed.

Advertisement

He acknowledges that spousal migration will likely remain a reality for some time, as people continue to seek opportunities in other countries, often leaving their spouses behind.

In a review of the book "I am Married but I am Single: The Other Side of Spousal Migration" by Emmanuel Idan and Gina Idan, Apostle Frimpong argues that the absence of one partner undermines the very purpose of marriage.

He highlighted the difficulties couples face due to physical separation, not only in terms of emotional support but also on the well-being of dependents, particularly children.

"Spousal migration separates partners in marriage and negates the very reason for which the marriage institution was ordained by God," Apostle Frimpong said. "Spousal absence can seriously imperil relationships and plunge marriage partners into temptations."

He also stressed the importance of open communication, particularly for Christian couples, before considering spousal migration. Discussing the challenges beforehand can help couples make informed decisions.

Co-author Emmanuel Idan, in an interview, explained that the book, yet to be launched, explores the challenges of prolonged physical separation and its impact on left-behind spouses and children, both socially and psychologically.

Drawing from their own experience of being separated for nearly seven years shortly after their marriage, Idan discusses the various challenges couples face due to spousal absence.

The book delves into topics such as marriage, spousal migration, economic empowerment, life in the diaspora, and the strain of physical separation.

The authors also explore God's intended plan for marriage and relationships, offering guidance on when couples might need to reconsider migration plans and what to consider before accepting proposals from partners living abroad.

The 132-page book has received positive reviews, including one from Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries.