Urgent action needed: Accra's ongoing battle against seasonal floods

Daily Graphic Life Apr - 29 - 2024 , 10:51

As the seasonal rains return, Accra once again stands at the crossroads.The spectre of flooded streets, submerged vehicles and displaced families looms large, presenting a stark reminder of the city's perennial battle against flooding.

Advertisement

Yet, amidst these challenges, there exists an opportunity for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of this recurring natural phenomenon. Accra, our dynamic capital, has experienced the devastation wrought by flooding, year after year.

Lives are disrupted, properties are damaged, and livelihoods threatened, particularly in areas like Adabraka, Kaneshie, Lapaz, among others. Recent reports in the Daily Graphic highlight the staggering estimate of $675 million required for enhanced flood protection along the Odaw Basin, underscoring the urgency of investing in sustainable solutions.

The ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, with an allocated $200 million, represents a step towards improving the drainage infrastructure to curb flooding in the city in the next decade.

This initiative include re-engineering drains, removing obstacles and implementing dredging programmes targeted at enhancing drainage efficiency in the Odaw Basin.

The Mirror urges all stakeholders, from government officials to urban planners, businesses to residents, to unite in prioritising comprehensive flood prevention measures. Central to this endeavour is the imperative of proactive infrastructure development.

Accra urgently requires a modernised drainage system capable of managing the influx of rainwater during the rainy season in order to mitigate the risk of inundation. Education plays a pivotal role in fostering flood resilience.

Accra's residents must be empowered with knowledge on waste management, proper garbage disposal and the consequences of blocked drains. A city-wide awareness campaign is indispensable in nurturing a sense of environmental responsibility.

Lastly, addressing this perennial challenge demands collective action. Collaboration among government agencies, private sector entities, NGOs and community groups is vital. The fight against floods transcends individual efforts, necessitating a united front marked by cooperation and coordination.

As raindrops patter on rooftops, let us heed the warning they bring. This year, let Accra be remembered not for inundated streets but for resilience in adversity. The time for action is now, before the floods arrive. Let us rise to the occasion by safeguarding our city for generations to come.