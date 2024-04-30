Int. Jazz Day here again

The Ghana Jazz Foundation, in collaboration with the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra, are happy to host the American trumpeter, Bruce Harris, singer Jackie Ribas, and the GHJazz Collective to a concert at +233 on Tuesday, April 30, in commemoration of International Jazz Day (IJD).

April 30 was declared by the United Nations, Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2011 to raise awareness of Jazz and its unique role as a force for uniting people all over the world. Concerts have been held at +233 since 2012 to observe the day.

A native of Bronx in New York City, Harris was spoilt for choice as he grew up bombarded with many different shades of popular music. Jazz was eventually the one that filled his head all-day and it still does as he travels the world with his trumpet.

He played at +233 in January this year and says he’s glad to be heading back to entertain Jazz fans and talk about the music they all love so much. The January trip was a dream come true as he had heard a lot of beautiful things about Ghana and was itching to visit.

Jazz lovers who were not able to hear him last January can do so on April 30. The last time around, he played his own compositions as well as stuff from others like Donald Byrd, Victor Dey Jnr. and Eddie Harris which were well-received. He promises more goodies for patrons next Tuesday.

Jackie Ribas is a typical American singer who has a firm grasp of all the major styles that surround her. She’s a multi-talented act who meshes her abilities to bring total entertainment to audiences. She trusts discerning music lovers in Accra would remember her long after the April 30 concert.

The GHJazz Collective comprises Bernard Ayisa (saxophone), Victor Dey (piano), Frank Kissi (drums) and Gaddiel Amoah (electric bass). They are all top-notch players conversant with all shades of Jazz. Guests should brace up for some of their recently re-worked Highlife and Ghanaian folk tunes.

Representatives from UNESCO and the Ghana Jazz Foundation are expected to make remarks at the +233 IJD concert that takes off at 8.30p.m. The 2024 edition of IJD will be celebrated in more than 190 countries.