Featured

‘I am an orphan; no one will visit me in prison’ - Convicted sex offender pleads

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Life Jul - 08 - 2024 , 08:26

A plea for mitigation by a convict of sexual assault has rather aggravated his case as the judge handed him a severe punishment for his act.

Advertisement

Alex Konadu, a 23-year-old unemployed resident of Sekyere in the Ashanti Region pleaded with the court, presided over by Rosemarie Afua Asante to have mercy on him as he was an orphan and did not have anyone to check up on him.

He asked for forgiveness from the court and explained that he had lost both parents and even when he was in police custody, not even a relative came to visit him, “I pray for forgiveness.”

This was after he pleaded guilty to one count of defilement of a child under the age of 16 and was convicted on his plea. However, the judge refused to be lenient as the convict took advantage of his relationship with the victim’s father to sneak into her room at almost midnight to commit the act.

She said but for the barking of the dog that woke up the victim’s father who caught him, he would have gotten away with the crime.

Sentence

The court thus sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour. In addition, he is to pay a compensation of GH¢3,000 to the victim. In sentencing him, the judge said she took into consideration the fact he was a first-time offender and had shown remorse.

“However, I will aggravate the sentence in that the accused is 23 years of age and penetrated a 12-year-old girl almost twice his age. “Second, the diabolical act of taking advantage of the relationship he has with the victim’s father to get into the room of the poor victim at 11:30 pm.”

Facts

Narrating the facts of the case to the court, Chief Inspector Charles Vitashie said the convict and the father of the victim, who is the complainant, were both residents of Sekyere. He said Konadu was the errand boy of the complainant who is a carpenter and as such, was a frequent visitor to the house of the victim.

He said on June 8, 2024, the victim, who is a class five pupil, was fast asleep in another room she shared with her sibling when around 11:30 pm the convict sneaked into their room, removed her pants and penetrated her.

C/Insptr Vitashie said the victim could not shout as Konadu, who had earlier had sex with her, warned her not to disclose it to anyone. However, around the same time, the dog in the house started barking which attracted the attention of the father who woke to check what was happening.

He said after a thorough search of the compound and seeing that nothing was amiss, the father decided to check on the children and saw Konadu lying on the daughter.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant alerted his wife who came and shouted at the convict.

The case was reported to the police and the victim was issued a police medical report which was duly signed by the Effiduase Hospital Medical Superintendent leading to the arrest of the convict.