SOS for Odumase-Amanfro M/A Basic ‘3’ School

Pupils of the Odumase-Amanfro M/A Basic ‘3’ in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region study in an open shed due to the lack of classrooms.
Kindergarten One and Two pupils study under a makeshift shed which has been improvised by the school authorities to enable the children to have a place to study.Follow @Graphicgh
The pupils and teachers are always at the mercy of the weather as they study in the scorching sun and have to take shelter in the upper and lower primary classrooms anytime it threatens to rain.
This was discovered when the Junior Graphic paid a visit to the school recently.
The pupils in the lower and upper primary classes used to study at the residence of the chief but now have classes in structures which have no windows and doors.
A senior staff of the school who spoke on condition of anonymity explained that the lack of infrastructure in the school had compelled the authorities
To teach the kindergarten pupils under the shed.
According to her, the school was doing its best to manage the lack of infrastructure in the school and overcrowding despite the fact that the situation was beyond their control, especially since enrolment kept increasing every term.
She said there was no staff common room for teachers; therefore, they were currently using a shed.
“Our main concern is the little children who study in an open shed at the mercy of the weather. We are just praying that nothing bad happens to them,” she noted.
GES
The Ga West Municipal Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Rev. Michael Daniel Yeboah Narh, in an interview on the situation, expressed his disappointment about the current state of affairs but stated that the government was putting plans in place to secure permanent and better structures for the pupils, especially those in kindergarten.
“The ministry’s main focus is to ensure that children are given the best education in a hygienic environment.
We, however, call on members of society, including philanthropists and other corporate organisations, to come to the aid of the school and assist the children in any way that they can,” he added.
Six-unit block
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, gave the assurance that his outfit was putting in place some measures to ensure that every educational challenge in the municipality was addressed.
He said: “We are still looking at what can be done in the interim to save the situation; we will move the children from the shed to a proper classroom very soon.”