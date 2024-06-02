Luxury E-commerce Manager
Francis Osabutey Jobs & Vacancies
About the job
We are looking for a dedicated and dynamic Luxury E-commerce Manager to join our client's vibrant team. This role is perfect for someone with a keen interest in e-commerce and influencer marketing, especially within the fashion or luxury sector. The ideal candidate will be instrumental in updating and maintaining our client's product detail pages, supporting influencer growth strategies, and assisting in cross-channel marketing campaign reports.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage Shopify:Create and manage product detail pages
- Create and manage collections
- Manage product tags Other activities as necessary to ensure an optimal shopping experience
- Execute emails/sms:Build and schedule emails in Klaviyo
- Create and update segments
- Manage influencers:Prospect influencers on Instagram, Youtube
- Communicate for gifting Initiate and manage orders
- Update daily sales documentsE-commerce Management: Update and maintain product details and site content, ensuring all information is current and accurate. Influencer Strategy Support: Manage a pipeline of influencer prospects, track campaign progress, and handle order fulfillment and tracking. Data Reporting: Assist in creating weekly and monthly reports analyzing the performance of marketing campaigns across various channels. Product management: Prepare spreadsheets with product information for wholesale and retail partners. Project Execution and Tracking: Aid in the launch of new marketing projects, ensuring timely execution and providing progress updates to the team. Influencer Campaign Management: Research and identify potential influencers, create end-to-end campaigns, and monitor campaign performance against KPIs. Collaborative Work: Work collaboratively with the team, contributing to achieving results through effective communication and teamwork. Any other additional tasks that will be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications:
Minimum of +4 years experience working in e-commerce management, digital marketing, or influencer marketing. Strong understanding of Shopify and social media platforms. Excellent communication skills and experience working in collaborative environments. Proficient in project management with a high attention to detail. Strong organizational skills, capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously. Self-motivated with a proactive approach and a positive attitude. Knowledgeable in influencer/creator marketing and able to problem-solve independently. A team player who is enthusiastic about working collaboratively.
Preferred:
Experience with Shopify, Google Suite, and Asana or other project management tools (including Google Analytics and Klaviyo). Prior experience in fashion or luxury marketing.
Success in This Role:
Success will be marked by your ability to effectively manage e-commerce content, contribute to the growth of influencer relationships, and support the execution and reporting of marketing campaigns. You will thrive by bringing a positive, can-do attitude to problem-solving within a startup environment and demonstrating a strong ability to manage multiple projects with precision.
Join us if you are passionate about e-commerce and influencer marketing and are looking for an opportunity to grow your skills in a dynamic and fast-paced setting. Apply now to become an integral part of our client's team, driving success in their e-commerce ventures.
Application Process:
To be considered for this role these steps need to be followed:
Fill in the application formRecord a video showcasing your skill setsBy submitting this application, you agree to share your data and video with our clients and relevant parties for potential job opportunities.
If ever you want us to delete your information, please reach out to us at [email protected]