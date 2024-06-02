Luxury E-commerce Manager

Other activities as necessary to ensure an optimal shopping experience

Build and schedule emails in Klaviyo

Update daily sales documents

E-commerce Management: Update and maintain product details and site content, ensuring all information is current and accurate.

Influencer Strategy Support: Manage a pipeline of influencer prospects, track campaign progress, and handle order fulfillment and tracking.

Data Reporting: Assist in creating weekly and monthly reports analyzing the performance of marketing campaigns across various channels.

Product management: Prepare spreadsheets with product information for wholesale and retail partners.

Project Execution and Tracking: Aid in the launch of new marketing projects, ensuring timely execution and providing progress updates to the team.

Influencer Campaign Management: Research and identify potential influencers, create end-to-end campaigns, and monitor campaign performance against KPIs.

Collaborative Work: Work collaboratively with the team, contributing to achieving results through effective communication and teamwork.

Any other additional tasks that will be assigned from time to time.