Graphic Communications Group Ltd: Career Opportunity

We are seeking self-motivated, professional journalists or communication specialists to join our team as stringers.

The ideal candidates will possess excellent editorial skills, a strong ability to collaborate effectively, and a thorough understanding of writing for the web and engaging online audiences.

STRINGERS

The stringers will be required to work remotely and should be prepared to work at odd hours, including weekends and holidays.

Key Accountabilities

  • Create and source rich media content for publishing on the website
  • Prepare podcasts (audios and videos) for publishing on the site
  • Publish compelling photo galleries of events
  • Moderate forums/chat sessions

Skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Good report writing skills
  • Analytical with an eye for detail
  • Ability to work to strict deadlines and for long periods
  • Flexible attitude to working arrangements
  • Strong computer literacy skills

Minimum Qualifications

  • Good first degree in Social Sciences/Communication/Journalism Studies or related field with 2 years working experience

OR

  • Diploma in Communication/Journalism from a reputable institution with 3 years working experience.

If you wish to apply, please send a detailed CV together with a covering letter and contact telephone number to:

Head, Human Resources
Graphic Communications Group Ltd.
P.O. Box GP742
Accra

Alternatively, you may email your application to [email protected]

Closing date for submission of applications: 14th June, 2024

Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

