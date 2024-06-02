Food & Agribusiness Analyst

Farrelly Mitchell empowers some of the world's most ambitious food and agribusiness companies and organisations to make the right decisions. With expert insight, local market intelligence and solid recommendations, we build and implement sustainable strategies that allow our clients to restructure, transform and grow. The Company has offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Due to the continued growth in demand for our services, an exciting position has arisen for a highly motivated graduate to work as a Food & Agribusiness Analyst, a hybrid role based at our West African office in Accra Ghana. The successful candidate will work on a diverse range of client projects across multiple international markets.

This is a unique and highly varied opportunity for an exceptional all-around candidate who is open to working on challenging client projects covering the global food and agribusiness value chain. Candidates must have a real passion, understanding and keen interest in international food and agribusiness and related sustainability, regenerative and bio-diversity issues.

The successful appointee will be a high-performing individual with a professional and strong attention-to-detail approach, excellent interpersonal and communication skills and a problem-solving ‘can-do’ attitude. They must be fully fluent in English written and spoken word, have excellent MS Office capabilities and report writing skills.

Importantly, they will be self-starters who can manage their time effectively while contributing to the operational and strategic development of the business.

Key Skills / Requirements:

A relevant university qualification at an honours graduate or postgraduate level in food, agribusiness, commerce, economics or a related area is required Excellent attention to detail Strong research and analytical skills Excellent report-writing skills Strong organisational and time management skills Fluent in English (written and spoken) High level of competency across all MS Office applications This is an exceptional opportunity for a motivated individual who wishes to gain experience and career progression in a rapidly growing and dynamic global industry.

