Call Centre / Customer Service Officer
Raymond Arthur Jobs & Vacancies
We are hiring a Customer Service Officer (for night shift) with a minimum of two years working experience.
The preferred candidate should stay around Ashaiman, Tema Community 20, 18, 19, SHALLON Spot, Nungua, Spintex.
- Must have excellent communication skills, strong phone contact handling skills, and be an active listener.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
The candidate should be ready to start work immediately.
Salary: GhC2,500.00
Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [email protected]
Industry: Health Care
Job Location: Tema Community 20
Deadline: 10th June, 2024