Call Centre / Customer Service Officer

We are hiring a Customer Service Officer (for night shift) with a minimum of two years working experience.

The preferred candidate should stay around Ashaiman, Tema Community 20, 18, 19, SHALLON Spot, Nungua, Spintex.

  • Must have excellent communication skills, strong phone contact handling skills, and be an active listener.
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

The candidate should be ready to start work immediately.

Salary: GhC2,500.00

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [email protected]

Industry: Health Care

Job Location: Tema Community 20

Deadline: 10th June, 2024

