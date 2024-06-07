Call Centre / Customer Service Officer

We are hiring a Customer Service Officer (for night shift) with a minimum of two years working experience.

The preferred candidate should stay around Ashaiman, Tema Community 20, 18, 19, SHALLON Spot, Nungua, Spintex.

Must have excellent communication skills, strong phone contact handling skills, and be an active listener.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

The candidate should be ready to start work immediately.

Salary: GhC2,500.00

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to [email protected]

Industry: Health Care

Job Location: Tema Community 20

Deadline: 10th June, 2024