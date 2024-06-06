Featured

Teacher dies by suspected suicide after reportedly losing money in Aviator

A secondary school teacher was found dead on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased, identified as Kevin Omwenga, was a Chemistry and Mathematics teacher at Nyamira Boys Secondary Schoolin Nyamira, Kenya, according to Area Assistant Chief Johnson Manyara.

According to a Citizen Digital report, colleagues revealed that Omwenga, an avid player of the Aviator betting game, was deeply in debt, having borrowed money from fellow teachers amounting to approximately Ksh50,000 ($380), much of which he allegedly lost playing the game.

“I have gathered from his colleagues that he borrowed a lot of money but lost most of it playing the Aviator game,” said Manyara.

Nyamira Boys School principal George Onkundi noted that Omwenga was last seen near the school on Wednesday but did not report to work.

“He had not yet been employed by the TSC but had been teaching with us under BOM for the past four years. He didn’t show any signs of stress,” the principal stated.

Concern arose when calls to Omwenga's phone went unanswered on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, prompting some teachers to visit his house to check on him.

After repeatedly knocking on the door, the teachers peered through a window and discovered Omwenga's body hanging. Police and the area assistant chief were subsequently called to the scene.

Omwenga's wife and their one-year-old child were visiting his sick mother in the village at the time of the incident.

The body was taken to Nyamira Referral Hospital.