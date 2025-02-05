Sheikh Nahyan inaugurates the second edition of the Human Fraternity Majlis at the Abrahamic Family House, Abu Dhabi

World leaders, Nobel Prize laureates, policymakers, youth leaders, and changemakers from 20 countries convened in Abu Dhabi for the Human Fraternity Majlis on Monday, as part of the celebration of the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, to exchange ideas on solving global challenges to human fraternity.

In opening remarks, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “As we celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity, I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With his strong support, the historic Document on Human Fraternity was issued in 2019 in Abu Dhabi and signed by His Holiness Pope Francis And His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb. Subsequently, the United Nations recognized this important document by designating the fourth of February as International Human Fraternity Day.”

The event was organized by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence; the Muslim Council of Elders; Abrahamic Family House; the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; and the World Summit of Nobel Laureates for Peace.

The forum’s speakers included: President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta; Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif H.Em. Professor Dr. Mohamed Al-Duweiny; Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat H.E Omar Habtoor Al Darei; former president of the European Council Charles Michel; First Lady of Colombia Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García; Secretary-General of the Commonwealth the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland; and representatives of the Holy See and Al-Azhar.

During opening remarks, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan emphasized: “A Majlis that is open to all visitors is a cherished tradition in the United Arab Emirates. It is an expression of the Arab and Islamic concept of hospitality, getting to know one another, building consensus around major issues, and creating a spirit of community and solidarity. In that spirit, I welcome all of you to the second annual Human Fraternity Majlis. I commend your energy, your intellectual engagement, and your ideals, and I am excited to anticipate all the good that will come from this Majlis.”

President of East Timor H.E. José Ramos-Horta said: “I would like to emphasize that human fraternity is a shared mission for all of us present here today and indeed for all of humanity. Promoting human fraternity requires all generations, all nations, all sectors of society to unite in solidarity and coexistence, we must patiently listen to each other and show empathy for the suffering of others, and engage in respectful communication.”

The Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, His Excellency Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam affrimed that the Human Fraternity Majlis aims to foster the exchange of ideas and perspectives to develop an effective strategy for implementing the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, which originated from Abu Dhabi, the capital of tolerance.

He highlighted that this historic document, signed by His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has, since its signing in Abu Dhabi in 2019, sparked a global movement that has significantly contributed to promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

He emphasized that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, patron of the Document on Human Fraternity, stands as a pioneering model in spreading and advancing the values of human fraternity.

“The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity carries forward the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, whose enduring humanitarian legacy continues to inspire generations,” he added.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, whose actions and character truly reflect the essence of tolerance.

Commonwealth Secretary-General the Right Honorable Patricia Scotland KC, a member of the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee, stated that “it is incredibly important for those who believe in human fraternity to bind together with determination - it is by our deeds the world will know peace.”

First Lady of Colombia Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García said: “True human fraternity lies in unity, not division. Love is charity, but charity is more than material giving, it is listening and standing together as one. Dialogue is the path to resolution.”

Former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium, H.E. Charles Michel said: “If we want to be fair and just, cultural diplomacy stands more important than ever. We need to encourage each other to listen actively to one another and only then will we be able to make well-informed choices and decisions.”

Youth leading the charge for unity and peace

The Majlis also spotlighted the role of youth as catalysts for change, with young participants sharing how they use their voices and platforms to promote unity and peace, both locally and globally.

Thirteen-year-old Ghaya al-Ahbabi, the youngest UNICEF youth advocate for COP28, addressed the majlis, saying: “I stand before you, representing the young people of today, who will be the leaders of tomorrow. Let us stand together and show the world that no matter where we come from, no matter our differences, we are all part of the same human family.”

The event reinforced the importance of collaboration and dialogue across people of all generations and backgrounds as fundamental tools for building a better, more unified world. Discussions reflected the ongoing commitment of the United Arab Emirates to uphold human fraternity as a guiding principle of peace and coexistence, focusing on the UAE as the birthplace of the Document on Human Fraternity and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Discussions – which included dialogue with a youth audience – centered around various key topics, most notably the role of diplomacy in bridging global divides and addressing global challenges, building inclusive societies, and empowering youth as future leaders of human fraternity.

About the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an annual independent international award that recognizes people and entities of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world, who are working selflessly and tirelessly across divides to advance the timeless values of solidarity, integrity, fairness and optimism and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award was launched in 2019 following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during which they co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

The award is named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background or place in the world.