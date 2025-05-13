Featured

Pope Leo XIV pleads for peace in Ukraine, Gaza

Graphic.com.gh International News May - 13 - 2025 , 19:28 2 minutes read

Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza with the release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff.

“I too address the world's great powers by repeating the ever-present call ‘never again war,’” Leo said from the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica.

It was the first time that Leo had returned to the loggia since he first appeared to the world last Thursday evening following his remarkable election as pope, the first from the United States. Then, too, he delivered a message of peace.

Leo was picking up the papal tradition of offering a blessing at noon, but with several twists. Whereas his predecessors delivered the greeting from the studio window of the Apostolic Palace, off to the side of the piazza, Leo went to the very centre of the square and the heart of the basilica.

He wore the simple white cassock of the papacy — not the formal red cape he wore on Thursday night — and had reverted to wearing his silver pectoral cross.

Leo quoted Pope Francis in denouncing the number of conflicts ravaging the globe today, saying it was a “third world war in pieces.” “I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people," he said.

“Let everything possible be done to achieve genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible,” he said. He called for the release of war prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children to their families, and welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and for humanitarian relief to be provided to the “exhausted civilian population and all hostages be freed.”

The crowd, filled with marching bands in town for a special Jubilee weekend, erupted in cheers and music as the bells of St Peter’s Basilica tolled. Italian authorities estimated some 100,000 people were in the square.



