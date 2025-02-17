Featured

Patient from Ghana undergoes brain tumour surgery without blood transfusion in India

GraphicOnline International News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 07:43 2 minutes read

A 34-year-old Ghanaian patient adhering to Jehovah’s Witnesses beliefs has successfully undergone brain tumour surgery without a blood transfusion at a private hospital in Bengaluru, India.

According to a report in The Hindu, the complex procedure was performed at Sakra World Hospital, where doctors meticulously navigated the challenges of operating on a highly vascular tumour while respecting the patient’s religious beliefs.

The patient, identified as Adan (not the real name), had been experiencing left-sided weakness for a year and worsening headaches for eight months. The condition had progressively affected his ability to grasp objects and walk, culminating in a seizure that exacerbated his symptoms. After being admitted in January last year, medical examinations revealed a massive 10x9 cm meningioma pressing against the right side of his brain.

A team of doctors, led by Dr. Arjun Srivatsa, Director and Head of the Department at the Institute of Neurosciences, and Dr. Shylesh M.P., Associate Consultant - Neurosurgery, performed a successful craniotomy to remove the tumour.

Understanding meningiomas

Meningiomas are tumours that originate from the meninges, the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. While not classified as cancerous, these tumours can exert pressure on adjacent brain structures, nerves, and blood vessels, potentially leading to severe complications. Dr. Srivatsa explained that although most meningiomas grow slowly and often remain asymptomatic, larger tumours require immediate surgical intervention.

Surgery without blood transfusion

A major challenge during the surgery was managing intraoperative blood loss without the use of transfusions, as Jehovah’s Witnesses reject blood and blood products based on their religious beliefs. Given that meningiomas are highly vascular, excessive bleeding is a common risk during surgery.

“Adan being a follower of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who refuse transfusion of blood or any forms of blood products like platelets and plasma, posed a challenge for the surgical and anaesthetic team,” Dr. Srivatsa said. “Despite meticulous surgical techniques and efforts to control bleeding, there was a significant dip in his haemoglobin levels. However, we successfully managed without any blood transfusion.”

Following the procedure, Adan recovered well without any neurological deficits. Although his haemoglobin levels dropped post-surgery, doctors closely monitored and managed his recovery without complications. He has been under follow-up for the past eight months and remains in stable condition.

Dr. Srivatsa highlighted that performing surgeries on Jehovah’s Witnesses patients requires sensitivity to their beliefs, emphasising that timely diagnosis and prompt medical intervention are crucial for achieving positive post-operative outcomes.