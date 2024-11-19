Featured

Nigeria intercepts 50,000 tramadol pills smuggled from Ghana

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 50,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg smuggled from Ghana into their country in a major anti-drug trafficking operation.

The Daily Post reports that the pills were concealed in the body compartments of a Toyota Hummer bus allegedly belonging to GUO Transport Company. The vehicle, driven by a suspected trans-border trafficker, was intercepted last Saturday, November 16, at Ijanikin along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, revealed that the operation was intelligence-led, targeting the increasing movement of controlled substances across borders.

This bust highlights the ongoing challenges of drug trafficking between Ghana and Nigeria, with Tramadol being a common target for smugglers due to its high demand and potential for abuse.

NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, commended the officers involved for their vigilance and effectiveness in intercepting the shipment. He reiterated the agency’s commitment to strengthening its operations along border routes to prevent the influx of illicit substances into Nigeria.