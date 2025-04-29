Featured

Nigeria: Former Access Bank staffer arrested for secret filming in female washrooms

GraphicOnline International News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:34 2 minutes read

Access Bank has confirmed the dismissal of a former employee who was allegedly caught secretly filming female colleagues in the bank’s restrooms.

The bank said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities and has launched an internal investigation into the incident, which has sparked public outrage following revelations on social media.

In a statement issued by management, Access Bank described the behaviour as a gross violation of employee privacy and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of misconduct.

“We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation,” the statement read. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities and engaging with affected employees to provide all necessary support.”

The former employee at the centre of the controversy has been identified in social media reports as Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a quality assurance specialist who worked at the bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos.

According to multiple online accounts, Ejezie was apprehended in the women’s restroom last Wednesday after allegedly recording hundreds of video clips of unsuspecting colleagues over an undisclosed period.

The bank confirmed that the matter has been escalated to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and that it is assisting affected staff members in the wake of the disturbing revelations. While confirming the employee’s dismissal, Access Bank did not disclose further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigations.

The incident has reignited conversations around workplace safety, particularly for women, and the measures institutions must take to protect staff from violations of privacy.