Japan floods: Hiroshima hit by deadly deluges and landslides

Flooding and landslides have killed at least 27 people and left dozens missing in western areas of Japan
.
Follow @Graphicgh
About 1.5 million people have been ordered to leave their homes and three million more advised to do so.
Thousands of police, firefighters and soldiers are taking part in search-and-rescue operations.
Some of the victims have been buried alive by landslides, Japan's Kyodo news agency reports.
In the town of Motoyama, about 600km (373 miles) west of the capital Tokyo, 583mm (23in) of rain fell between Friday morning and Saturday morning, Japan's meteorological agency said.
More rain is expected over the next few days.
Credit: The BBC