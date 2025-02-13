Next article: ECOWAS launches first Regional Economic Outlook Report to address socio-economic challenges

Ghana secures 3 positions in AU elections – Okudzeto Ablakwa hails '100% victory'

Mohammed Ali International News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 12:42 2 minutes read

Ghana has secured three key positions in the just-ended African Union (AU) elections held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the victories in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 13, 2025, describing the outcome as a “100% victory for Ghana.”

Among the newly elected officials, Ambassador Jane Gasu Aheto has been elected to the African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL), while lawyer Kwami Edem Senanu has been re-elected to the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC).

These wins follow Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah’s election as AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, making Ghana one of the most successful nations in this year’s AU elections.

"So far, only Ghana appears to have achieved this feat," Ablakwa stated, acknowledging the efforts of the campaign team, Ghana’s Mission in Addis Ababa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and President John Mahama for their contributions to the success.

Before the elections, Ablakwa had expressed strong confidence in Ghana’s chances, stating, “Ghana didn’t come here to play.”

Following the victory, he described the moment as a historic milestone, declaring, “The Black Star rises again!”

Ghana’s strong showing at the AU elections is expected to bolster the country’s diplomatic influence on the continent and strengthen its role in shaping key policy decisions within the African Union.