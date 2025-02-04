How APD is shaping Pan-African development

Bright Philip Donkor Opinion Feb - 04 - 2025

Africa! Africa!! Africa!!! I am a proud citizen of Africa and Ghana, and I look forward to the day when our aspiration for true integration becomes a reality. I dream of a future where the continent unites to put an end to the ‘balkanization’ of Africa once and for all! Africa stands at a defining moment in its history. From the vibrant streets of Accra to the tech hubs of Nairobi, from the energy-rich lands of Angola to the entrepreneurial spirit of Kigali, the continent pulses with the promise of transformation.

In Lagos, innovation is thriving as startups revolutionize fintech, while Cairo remains a hub of historical significance and economic resilience. Johannesburg drives industrial growth, Addis Ababa shapes diplomatic engagement, and Dakar stands as a cultural beacon. Meanwhile, Abidjan and Dar es Salaam are fast becoming regional trade powerhouses. Yet, beneath this dynamism lies a lingering question: Who will shape Africa’s development, and in what direction will it go?

I believe in Africa. I believe in its people, its ingenuity, and its boundless potential. I believe in the power of Africans to drive their own development, crafting a future that is not dictated by external forces but built by the hands of those who call the continent home. This is why I believe in the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD), an initiative of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) - a platform where Africa’s finest minds, leaders, and changemakers converge to turn ambition into action. APD is not just a conversation; it is a movement, a commitment to shifting Africa’s development trajectory towards self-reliance, industrialization, and shared prosperity.

Africa rising

For decades, the story of African development has been framed by colonial legacies, foreign aid, and the dictates of global markets. But today, a new wave of Pan-African thought is reclaiming the narrative. This is not just an economic discussion; it is a political, cultural, and intellectual reawakening—one that demands fresh ideas, bold leadership, and a commitment to unity beyond national borders. Africa must lead its own transformation, or risk being left behind in a rapidly evolving world.

Shaping Pan-African development is about more than Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and infrastructural advancements. It is about crafting a vision that reflects the aspirations of over 1.4 billion people. It is about leveraging Africa’s vast resources—not just in minerals and oil but in its youthful population, creative industries, and indigenous knowledge systems. It is about confronting the ghosts of history while forging a path of self-reliance, innovation, and cooperation.

This movement calls for a break from fragmented policies that hinder regional growth. It demands that African nations look beyond the artificial borders drawn by colonial powers and embrace economic integration, technological collaboration, and cultural solidarity. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is already proving that Africa can be a force in global trade, while the rise of homegrown technological solutions and intra-African investments signals a shift towards a continent-driven development agenda.

Yet, shaping Pan-African development requires more than policy reforms and economic agreements. It calls for a cultural renaissance—one that places African identity at the core of governance, education, and media representation. It demands a shift from dependency to agency, where African institutions drive research, innovation, and solutions tailored to the continent’s unique challenges. The Africa Prosperity Dialogues serve as a crucial platform in this transformation, fostering collaborative solutions and actionable strategies that turn vision into impact.

This is a moment of reckoning. Africa cannot afford to be a spectator in its own story. The forces of globalization, climate change, and digital transformation will reshape the world with or without Africa’s input. The question remains: Will Africa merely adapt, or will it lead? A new generation is rising—one that refuses to be bound by the limitations of the past. Pan-Africanism must evolve from a historical ideal into a tangible development framework, one that moves beyond slogans and delivers real impact.

Once again, I believe in Africa. I believe that by coming together through initiatives like APD, we can move beyond rhetoric and build an Africa that is prosperous, competitive, and self-sufficient. The future is not something to be awaited; it is something to be built. The time for Africa’s renaissance is now. The challenge is great, but so is the potential. The path we choose today will define not only our future but also Africa’s place in the world.

Pan-African vision and initiative

Paraphrasing the words of Ghana’s first President, the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, from his speech at the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in Addis Ababa in 1963, he emphasized the urgency of African unity and the need for collective economic planning to effectively harness the continent’s potential resources. He warned that without such unity and concerted effort, Africa would struggle to progress at the necessary pace, and its challenges could become chronic, making it too late for Pan-African unity to ensure stability and prosperity.

I see in Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), a Pan-African visionary who, in his own way, is embarking on an innovative drive for the continent’s progress. One might ask what the Africa Prosperity Dialogues are contributing to African development and how Mr. Otchere-Darko is shaping the Pan-African development trajectory through this initiative. First, the Africa Prosperity Dialogues was adopted by the African Union on 19th February, 2023, by its supreme policy and decision-making organ, as an important instrument for mobilizing private sector ownership and drive of the continent’s all-important AfCFTA project. This took place at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

APD 2023

Themed “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): From Ambition to Action, Delivering Prosperity through Continental Trade,” the APD 2023 aligned with the African Union Summit’s overarching agenda. The first edition of the dialogue series, initially known as “The Kwahu Summit”, marked a significant step in driving conversations around achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063: “The Africa We Want”. To refresh your memory, the hugely successful maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, which brought together the continent’s top industry leaders, was held at the Safari Valley Resort in Adukrom, Eastern Region, Ghana, from Thursday, January 26, to Friday, January 27, 2023, and continued at the Peduase Presidential Lodge on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The highly attended three-day retreat fostered collaboration among African states and businesses, emphasizing shared ownership and responsibility in facilitating free trade and investment among AfCFTA’s 54-member states. This was held under the auspices of the former President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and His Excellency Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. The dialogue series served as a platform for Africa’s political and business leaders to engage with other thought leaders on the continent’s economic future.

Not only did they brainstorm on the all-important single-market project for the continent, but ever since, the dialogues have been serving as an annual platform for the continent’s leaders to spearhead the collaborative implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. It involved captains of industry, entrepreneurs, economists, bankers and other business leaders in Africa taking part in three days of discussion about what needs to be done next to expand trade and wealth creation across the continent. Then second edition of the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD), which took place as a key side event at the 30th AfreximbankAnnual Meetings, happened in Accra, June 18-21, 2023, with the theme “Delivering The Vision, Building Prosperity For Africans.”

On September 21, 2023, the Africa-America Institute (AAI), a premier US-based international organisation dedicated to bolstering human capacity of Africans, teamed up with the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), the organisers of the African Prosperity Dialogues (APD), to co-host the inaugural Global Africa Forum (GAF). The event took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York. It was under the theme “Mobilising Global Africa Investment to Boost Intra-African Trade”.

It may interest you to know that this initiative followed the release of the “Action Compact” earlier that year, which resulted from the 2023 Africa Prosperity Dialogues held in Ghana and its presentation at the 2023 African Union annual meeting. The compact highlights the need to mobilise alternative (domestic) funding to enhance intra-African trade. GAF serves as a platform bringing together African heads of state, global business leaders, and social change makers. Its mission is to identify the most effective means of channeling Global Africa funds as an alternative source of financing to boost intra-African trade.

The forum also delved into the strategies and processes necessary to ensure that Global Africa investments play a central role in efforts to promote trade among African nations. Distinguished attendees included Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Former President of Ghana, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the board of directors at Afreximbank, Albert Muchanga, AUC Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat. Other influential Global Africa business leaders such as Dr. Amany Asfour, President of the Africa Business Council, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary General UNDPRBA, Derrick Johnson– President, NCAAP, and Mr. Julius Mwale, President and CEO of SBA Technologies Inc, were also be in attendance.

APD 2024

Another point worth mentioning is the 2024 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, which kicked off on January 25, 2024, at the Peduase Presidential Lodge in the Eastern Region. The three-day event, held from January 25 to 27, 2024, was organized by the Africa Prosperity Network and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. The event was held under the theme 'Developing Prosperity in Africa: Produce, Add, Value, and Trade’. Undoubtedly, APD 2024 offered an invaluable opportunity to engage private and public sectors, development finance Institutions, influential thought leaders, civil societies, and youth organizations in the process of syncing our economic priorities.

The Dialogues also showcased flagship projects and initiatives that were both scalable and replicable, and were ready for financing and implementation with the objective of significantly enhancing trade and investment among African nations. The Dialogues brought into focus the continent’s critical challenges and priorities, with a key focus on bolstering value addition and infrastructural development, championing agriculture and food security, sustainable development of natural resources, and industrialization. Technology and financing play an essential role in Africa’s prosperity narrative. The strategic realized objectives of APD 2024 were fourfold. First, it facilitated a comprehensive dialogue that brings together key stakeholders from government, business, civil society, and academia to discuss and develop inclusive and realistic strategies for delivering prosperity in Africa.

Second, it promoted and strengthened regional and continental integration, particularly in the context of the AU Agenda 2063 and as a means to foster intra-Africa trade, economic growth, and prosperity.

Third, it prioritized the inclusion of marginalized populations, women, and youth in Africa’s development agenda and ensured that prosperity is truly inclusive, and lastly, “it provided a platform for sharing best practices, lessons learned, and innovative solutions that can be replicated across the continent”.

African Prosperity Network Joint Compact 2024

Additionally, on Saturday 27th January, 2024, Africa-America Institute (AAI’s) President, Kofi Appenteng, and Board Chair, Christal Jackson, who brought AAI’s mission to the African Prosperity Dialogues in Ghana in late January 2024, Kofi presented the the Africa Prosperity 2024 Presidential and Business Executive Dialogue Peduase Compact 2024. The compact committed business leaders, elected officials, and social impact leaders to advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement with the goal of empowering African nations in their pursuit of prosperity.

The following paragraphs will outline the comprehensive scope of the Compact;

1. We, the African Heads of State, Business Executives, Government Ministers, Senior Policymakers, Business Associations, Senior Officials from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Thought Leaders, Women, and Young Entrepreneurs gathered at the Peduase Presidential Lodge in Peduase, Eastern Region, Ghana on January 27, 2024 for the Presidential and Business Executives Summit of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue. The Dialogue, held under the auspices of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, was curated under theme "Delivering Prosperity in Africa: Produce. Add Value. Trade."

2. Our discussions were informed and inspired by the outcome of the 2023 maiden Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD), where we collectively committed to collaborate closely to promote the accelerated implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. A key focus of the 2023 APD was to utilise science, technology, and innovation to create value-added "Made-in-Africa" goods, underpinned by pursuing commodity-based industrialisation, investing in trade-related infrastructure, implementing specific measures to empower women and young entrepreneurs, and ratifying the AU Protocol on the Free Movement of People. Our discussions were further informed by the Outcome Document from the Policy and Business Leaders Dialogue that was held on 25-26 January 2024.

3. We emphasised that the primary goal of the Africa Prosperity Network is to shift the narrative in African countries from "poverty reduction" to one that empowers nations in their pursuit of prosperity. Attaining prosperity is not an option but a crucial necessity for Africa. Prosperity encompasses achieving high, sustained, and inclusive economic growth, job creation, reducing inequality significantly, embracing technology, unleashing innovation and ensuring environmental sustainability. It would require leveraging Africa's resources to catalyse continent-wide transformation, fostering human development and bringing dignity to its citizens.

4. We acknowledge the political investments that have made, in such record time, in the process of building the world’ largest single market in Africa through the adoption and implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement as the facilitating framework. 5. We believe that it is both necessary and urgent for Africa’s private sector, from large-scale to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), to own and drive the continent’s single market agenda.

6. We see the Africa Prosperity Network and its annual retreat, the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, and related programmes, as presenting a dedicated and convenient platform for Africa’s business leaders to converge to think, plan and work together, in partnership with Africa’s political leaders and institutional stakeholders for the purposes of assuming collective responsibility in the promotion and implementation of Africa’s economic integration and, overall, prosperity narrative and goal.

7. The AfCFTA Agreement presents substantial potential for guaranteeing sustainable economic growth, instigating economic modernisation, increasing productive investments, boosting industrial development, creating significant employment opportunities, enhancing integration of the continent into the global economy, and the overall prosperity of all Africans.

8. We explored actionable strategies to enhance the productive capacities of African countries and to diversify their economies through value addition and integration into regional, continental and global value chains. Addressing pressing issues such as food insecurity, inflation, and currency depreciation, and the mounting debt burden facing African countries was also a major emphasis. We emphasised leveraging Africa's abundant natural resources, including arable land, water, oil, natural gas, minerals, forests, and diverse wildlife, and making these resources work for Africa to overcome development challenges, reduce dependency on imports and engender prosperity for all Africans.

9. We noted that pressing challenges on the continent include inadequate infrastructure (transport, communications, energy, information technology), inefficient trade facilitation processes, limited access to finance, and barriers to the free movement of persons. Additionally, we underscored the pivotal role of financial technology and advancing interoperability as a low-hanging fruit to facilitate the ease of cross-border trade payments, and leveraging public-private partnerships to address the significant infrastructural deficit that confronts the continent. Our discussions highlighted ongoing financial reforms in African countries aimed at strengthening essential payment systems that support commercial transactions and business activities.

10. We concluded that the pace, scope and speed of implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement during its first decade is critical for success, and underlined the utmost importance of Africa’s private sector ownership and proactive engagement to ensure success. 11. We commit, after an extensive deliberation to do the following:

Business Community

a. Collaborate with central banks, financial institutions, telecommunication operators and other key stakeholders to bolster investments in technology, ensuring the interoperability and standardisation of payment systems across the continent, while actively pursuing enhanced efficiency and consistency in the payment ecosystem.

b. Enhance the production of diversified and value-added manufacturing goods to elevate African countries along the value chain.

c. Increase investments in digitalisation and technology to bolster integration within regional, continental and global value chains.

d. Embrace technologies that enhance agribusinesses through the adoption of modern agricultural practices, including precision farming, drone technology, and Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions, aiming to significantly improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability within the agricultural sector.

e. Prioritise investments in and beneficiation of critical minerals essential for various emerging technologies while ensuring environmentally sustainable mining practices.

Governments

f. Leverage public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements to increase investments in infrastructure development, with a specific focus on transportation, logistics, and digital infrastructure, while fostering deeper intra-African trade and enhancing connectivity for African countries to global markets.

g. Incentivise financial institutions to increase their support for businesses in the manufacturing sectors, whilst charging favourable interest rates. These institutions should enhance the provision of loans to manufacturers for capital investment, expanding production facilities, or acquiring machinery and equipment.

h. Introduce specific incentives that support the purchase of manufactured products, such as auto mobiles, made or assembled in member states in order to boost investments for greater local pro duction and increase intra-Africa trade.

i. Oil-rich African nations should actively foster the development of integrated refineries by lever aging innovative financing mechanisms and private sector participation, while ensuring that Africa’s crude oil feed Africa’s oil refineries. The adoption of such integrated operations aims not only to diminish reliance on imported petrochemicals but also to relieve pressure on countries’ constrained foreign exchange reserves, ultimately contributing to improved macroeconomic stability.

j. Enhance trade facilitation by simplifying customs procedures, reducing trade barriers, and standardising regulations, and simultaneously strengthening Africa's integration into regional and global value chains.

k. Establish an enabling environment for industrialisation by offering competitive incentives to investors, promoting diversified and value-added manufacturing, fostering innovation, skills development, and investments in sectors beyond primary commodities, both within and beyond the global value chains.

l. Deepen regional integration efforts and leverage the AfCFTA agreement to integrate into regional, continental; and global value chains and utilise regional economic communities to enhance intra-African trade, creating larger markets and economies of scale and to do so in ways that bene fit SMEs, as well.

m. Formulate and implement policies that bolster African-owned companies, including start-ups, enabling their integration at higher levels within regional and global value chains. The overarching goal is to achieve substantial economic growth, poverty reduction, prosperity, and sustainability in the social sector.

n. Commit to a visa-free arrangement amongst all African countries to help deepen regional integration and bolster cross-border trade and investment

o. Increase investments in agriculture to significantly support smallholder farmers, providing them access to modern farming techniques, high-quality seeds, fertilizers, irrigation systems, and essential agricultural infrastructure. This will enhance food production and increase productivity.

p. Promote climate-smart agricultural methods, encompassing conservation farming, agroforestry, and the cultivation of drought-resistant crop varieties and provide support to farmers in adapting to shifting climate patterns and mitigating crop losses caused by extreme weather events.

q. Promote the value addition of natural resources through a strategy of refining, manufacturing, and producing finished or semi-finished goods with the aim of attracting higher prices in global markets.

r. Ensure that mining practices are environmentally sustainable, with costs aligned with global standards, and implement stringent enforcement measures.

s. Utilise innovative financing mechanisms to mobilise the necessary funding for addressing the infrastructure gaps on the continent, including advancing road transportation and services, energy, railway, air, and maritime transportation systems.

t. Nurture the development and uptake of innovative financial technologies (FinTech), including mobile payments, digital wallets, and online payment platforms. Also enhance telecommunica tion networks, expand internet accessibility, and establish resilient financial infrastructure to efficiently support electronic transactions.

u. With the support of all stakeholders, advocate the creation of a reparation infrastructural fund that can fund the development of critical, capital-intensive infrastructures and services, such as railway lines, airlines, shipping line, hydroelectric power projects, etc., which will both symboli cally and socio-economically help significantly to connect and/or reconnect Africans across Africa and Global Africans across the Americas, Africa and beyond.

AfCFTA Secretariat

v. Provide support to member States of the African Union that have not ratified the agreement, encouraging them to do so.

w. Progress from the Guided Trade Initiative and implement comprehensive trading among all state parties under the AfCFTA agreement.

Partners

x. Multilateral Development Banks, Regional Development Finance Institutions, commercial banks, investors, and other financiers will strengthen their assistance to governments and the private sector by making available attractive and affordable trade and industrial finance, and supporting private sector engagement across the African Continental Free Trade Area.

y. Development partners, including the United Nations, Africa Development Bank (AfDB), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), West African Development Bank (BOAD), ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and others, will continue to provide coordinated suport to governments, businesses, and the AfCFTA Secretariat, expediting the full implementation of the AfCFTA.

z. The UN, UNDP, UNECA, WFP, AfDB, Afreximbank, BADEA, BOAD, EBID and the AfCFTA Secretariat will support the APN Secretariat with technical assistance to develop the necessary metrics and monitoring framework to track implementation and impact of this Compact.

12. We commit to meet annually, under the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, to take stock of the progress of Africa’s Prosperity Agenda and set new actionable goals towards deepening economic integration in Africa.

13. We thank H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government of the Republic of Ghana for spearheading the Africa Prosperity Dialogues. END!

Maiden Africa Prosperity Champions Awards

The 2024 APD did not end here. On Friday 26th January, 2024, seven distinguished African personalities received awards at the maiden Africa Prosperity Champions Awards, organised by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) for the 2024 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD). The awards ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on Friday (26 January 2024), under the patronage of the former President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and many other dignitaries from across the African continent and Global Africa.

All the award recipients registered their pleasure to Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the founder and executive chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network, organiser of the APD and Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA), for the honour done them. They also pledged to continue in their various endeavours which led to the recognition and to continue to spearhead the transformation agenda of the African continent in their individual sectors of activity to achieve the prosperity of Africa and all her peoples.

The first award category, the Social Infrastructure Award, went to Julius Mwale, the principal of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Kenya. MMTC is a US$2 billion, community-owned, sustainable city with 35,000 residents and serves as proof of concept for the development of sustainable smart cities across Africa.

The second award, the Young Entrepreneur Award, was received by Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name, Mr Eazi. Mr Eazi is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record executive. He is the pioneer of banku music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

The Nation Builder Award, the third of the day, was given to Alassane Ouattara, the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and was presented by John Agyekum Kufuor, the former president of the Republic of Ghana. Ouattara has been president of Côte d’Ivoire since 2010.

Professor Benedict Okechukwu Oramah picked up the Financial Leadership Award, which was presented to him by Wamkele Mene, the secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. Professor Oramah assumed the position of president and chairman of the board of directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on 21 September 2015.

The Global Africa Leadership Award went to Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the ninth president of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. Dr Ali was sworn in as Guyana’s executive president on 2 August 2020.The sixth award, the Global Africa Champion Award, was given to Baroness Patricia Scotland of Asthal. The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC is the sixth Commonwealth secretary general. She is the second secretary general from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post. The last award category, Industrialist of the Year Award, went to Mohamed M Abou El Enein. The award was presented to him by Ibrahim Mahama, founder of Engineers & Planners and chief executive officer of Dzata Cement Ltd.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the Africa Prosperity Network, in collaboration with the Africa-America Institute (AAI), hosted the second edition of the Global Africa Forum (GAF) on 25th September 2024, during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. The forum serves as a platform for connecting Africa with its diaspora, fostering collaboration, and leveraging economic opportunities aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. This edition of the forum took place at Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm by number of lawyers.

The Forum, among others, sought to connect the skills, technology, and financial investments of Global Africans to the development of key sectors, such as energy, health, education, housing, transportation, and digital infrastructure, on the African continent. It also sought to encourage global investments, including from Global African investors, to capitalise on Africa’s single market of 1.4 billion people as well as to encourage public-private partnerships for infrastructure projects that connect and integrate African markets.

The Global Africa Forum also sought also seek to unpack US-Africa economic policies that have the potential for creating funding opportunities for large-scale infrastructure projects that will help to connect and integrate the African continent. The Global Africa Network has a clear objective to mobilise and connect Global Africans consisting of over 200 million people and their enterprises, to the all-important project of building the world’s largest single market through the AfCFTA.

Scaling investments

The 2024 Global Africa Forum was hinged on a number of key areas to scale up investments in Africa’s infrastructure and they included (among others):

i. Pooling global investments in Africa’s infrastructure

ii. Leveraging investments from Global Africa

iii. Making public-private partnership projects (PPP) more attractive to global investors.

Curated under the theme: “Mobilising Global Africa Investments to Address Africa’s Infrastructure Financing Deficit,” the 2nd edition of the Global African Forum aligned with the theme for the recently concluded 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues, which focused on strategic infrastructure development to enhance the continent’s single market agenda.

APD 2025

The 2025 APD truly exceeded expectations. The APD took place from 30 January to 1 February 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme “Delivering Africa’s Single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate.” This year’s event brought together over 3,000 participants, including African heads of state, giants of industry, CEOs, ministers of state, policymakers, thought leaders and development partners. Key discussions were centered on leveraging infrastructure to build a unified African market of 1.4 billion consumers and fostering innovation to promote integrated economic growth and shared prosperity.

For Day One (30 January), the event commenced with the opening of the Projet Afrique Exhibition and official side events and the opening ceremony of APD 2025, featuring international dignitaries. Key discussions by renowned experts were on infrastructure funding, transport and logistics for free movement across Africa. The day concluded with a Welcome Reception at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

For Day Two (31 January), it focused on crucial topics, including sustainable energy solutions, digital infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, STEM education, healthcare systems, and sustainable urban development. Day Two also had an open forum with contributions from all participants on the theme. These sessions formed the foundation for the summit’s outcome document with recommendations.

The final day (1 February) marked the High-Level Heads of State and Business Leaders’ Dialogue, culminating in a Presidential Roundtable discussion on policy frameworks for private sector participation in building Africa’s single market. The day also featured two significant fireside conversations on BADEA’s US$50 billion Investment Fund and with one of Africa’s most celebrated industrialists. The day also featured the lighting of the Africa Trade Torch (ATT), an initiative of the Africa Business Council (ABC) that has been permanently moved to the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD). President John Mahama and his two other colleagues, heads of state, President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, and President Azali Assoumani, together with several business leaders, lighted the torch. The ATT is a private sector initiative to popularise the idea of the AfCFTA among African peoples and the African private sector, including owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, women, and the youth. ATT is an opportunity for the private sector to show its commitment to the operationalization of the AfCFTA.

The summit concluded on the night of the third day with the prestigious Africa Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner at Kempinski Hotel, Accra, honouring individuals and organisations for their distinguished contributions to Africa’s prosperity and integration. The black-tie gala dinner celebrated achievements that inspire the continent’s progress toward its 2063 vision of building the Africa we want. In all, eight distinguished African personalities received awards at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Champions Awards, organised by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) as part of the 2025 edition of the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD).

The award recipients include Herman Chinery-Hesse (Lifetime achievement, Digital Technology in Africa), Ms. Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe (Women's Empowerment), Dr. Rakesh Wahi (Excellence in Pan-African Media), and Mesfin Tasew (Leadership in Connecting Africa). The rest were Dr Sidi Ould Tah (Financial Leadership), Wode Maya (Excellence in Tourism Promotion for Africa and Global Africa), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Champion of the Africa We Want) and H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President of the Republic of Ghana (Transformational Leadership in Education).

All the award recipients registered their pleasure to the Advisory Council, board of directors, and management of Africa Prosperity Network (APN), organiser of the APD and Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA), for the honour done them. They pledged to continue in their various endeavours, which led to recognition, and to continue spearheading the transformation agenda of the African continent in their individual sectors of activity to achieve the prosperity of Africa and all her peoples.

APD impacts towards ‘The Africa We Want’

There is a saying that respect is earned by those who deserve it, and Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), exemplifies this principle through her pivotal role in promoting “The Africa We Want.” This central theme has shaped the continent's development trajectory, particularly through the African Union (AU) and its Agenda 2063. In her welcoming address at the official opening ceremony of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) on Monday, January 30, 2025, Dr. Dlamini-Zuma remarked that the “APD is like Africa’s magnetic force, and the time for talk is over; now is the moment for decisive action.”

I strongly agree with Dr. Dlamini-Zuma, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) Advisory Council. The APD plays a crucial role in supporting Agenda 2063, which outlines a set of Seven Aspirations. Each of these Aspirations is accompanied by specific goals designed to bring Africa closer to realizing its vision for 2063.

The APD’s contribution to achieving these Seven Aspirations reflects a deep commitment to shared prosperity, unity, and integration. It envisions a continent where citizens are free, where the full potential of women and youth is realized, and where Africa is free from fear, disease, and want. Now, let us explore how the APD is positively impacting these Aspirations and the corresponding goals.

First is how APD is impacting Aspiration 1: “A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development”. Through the dialogues, leaders and experts collaborate on policies that empower local economies, promote job creation, especially for the youth, and address the critical challenges of rapid population growth and urbanization. APD facilitates discussions that focus on ending poverty, reducing income inequalities, and creating jobs, particularly addressing youth unemployment. By connecting the public and private sectors, it fosters strategies to improve basic necessities like water, sanitation, and electricity, thus raising the standard of living across African countries.

One of APD’s core initiatives is promoting educational reforms and skills development, particularly through science, technology, and innovation. It emphasises the need for an education system that equips Africa’s youth with the necessary skills to drive economic growth and industrialization, providing the foundation for a knowledge-based economy. Access to quality healthcare services is a significant topic at APD events, with a particular focus on the needs of women and girls.

The dialogues facilitate partnerships between African nations and international health organizations to improve health outcomes, providing actionable solutions to combat.

APD champions the transformation of Africa’s economies by pushing for industrialization and value addition. By encouraging African nations to leverage their natural resources for beneficiation and raising productivity and competitiveness, the Dialogues help nations move from reliance on raw materials to value-added production, thus creating sustainable jobs.

APD also addresses the need for a radical transformation in African agriculture. By advocating for policies that support agro-processing, APD helps African countries become self-sufficient in food production while positioning the continent as a key player in global food exports. The APD dialogues bring attention to the untapped potential of Africa’s blue economy. By fostering collaboration among African countries and stakeholders in marine and coastal sectors, the Dialogues contribute to the development of sustainable marine-based industries, which can drive economic growth in coastal regions.

APD recognizes the continent’s vulnerability to climate change; APD discussions emphasise the need for sustainable management of Africa’s rich biodiversity and natural resources. Strategies to protect forests, land, and waters are integral to the APD’s agenda, as well as promoting adaptive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change on African economies.

Second is how APD is Impacting Aspiration 2: “An Integrated Continent, Politically United and Based on the Ideals of Pan-Africanism and the Vision of Africa’s Renaissance”. Since 1963, African unity has been a guiding principle, with an emphasis on liberation, political and economic independence, self-reliance, and self-determination. The goal is to build a continent that fosters democratic, people-centered governance while embracing its rich cultural heritage. The APD are playing a crucial role in accelerating these efforts, particularly through its focus on economic integration, infrastructure development, and decolonization.

APD is actively contributing to the realization of a united Africa by facilitating discussions and partnerships that foster greater continental integration. Through the promotion of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), APD serves as a platform for accelerating the free movement of goods, services, people, and capital. By gathering policymakers, business leaders, and international stakeholders, the APD helps align Africa’s economic and political interests, creating the momentum needed for a unified Africa. The dialogues also emphasize the importance of building institutions that support integration, such as those that streamline trade processes, support cross-border entrepreneurship, and advocate for policies that make the vision of a united, integrated Africa a reality.

APD recognizes the vital role infrastructure plays in achieving continental unity and integration. The dialogues have focused on boosting connectivity between African countries by advocating for the development of world-class infrastructure across the continent. This includes infrastructure for transportation, energy, and ICT—essential to enabling free movement and trade. APD has championed initiatives like the African Union’s Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), which aims to link Africa through roads, rail, air, and sea. Furthermore, the dialogues encourage the creation of regional and continental power pools to increase energy access, reduce costs, and drive industrial growth. Through this platform, APD plays a key role in transforming Africa’s infrastructure landscape into a more connected, accessible, and competitive one.

A critical component of Aspiration 2 is the complete eradication of colonial legacies and the liberation of all African territories still under occupation. APD aligns with this goal by raising awareness about the remaining vestiges of colonialism and championing Africa’s right to self-determination. Through discussions and diplomatic efforts, APD advocates for the end of unlawful occupations such as those of the Chagos Archipelago and the Comorian Island of Mayotte. The dialogues also reaffirm the right to self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, further empowering Africa to pursue a future of peace, stability, and sovereignty. By putting decolonization at the forefront of Africa’s Renaissance, APD encourages African countries to unite in pursuit of freedom from historical oppression.

Third, how APD is impacting Aspiration 3: “An Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law”. The continent aspires to build a culture of governance where democratic principles are entrenched, human rights are universally respected, and justice prevails in every corner of society. The APD are playing a transformative role in advancing these goals by fostering dialogue, enhancing accountability, and encouraging the adoption of good governance practices across the continent.

APD contributes directly to this goal by creating a platform where leaders, policymakers, and civil society can discuss the importance of upholding democratic values, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. The dialogues bring together diverse voices from across Africa and beyond, facilitating constructive conversations on how to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure the protection of human rights for all citizens. APD’s discussions often focus on consolidating democratic gains by tackling issues such as electoral integrity, the empowerment of women and marginalized groups, and the fight against corruption. The commitment to justice and equality is central to these dialogues, with a clear focus on advancing the rule of law across the continent, ensuring that every individual is afforded the same rights and protections.

The APD emphasises the need for strong institutions and visionary leadership to drive Africa’s development. By facilitating discussions on governance reform, the dialogues highlight the importance of building transparent, accountable, and efficient institutions that can support sustainable development. APD fosters an environment where African leaders are encouraged to embrace democratic practices, good governance, and visionary leadership at all levels of government. This is essential for creating a development state where institutions are capable of responding to the needs of their people, ensuring the fair distribution of resources, and promoting social justice. The dialogues also focus on the importance of leadership that is forward-thinking and rooted in the values of integrity, equality, and respect for the law.

Fourth is how APD is impacting Aspiration 4: “A peaceful and secure Africa”. This vision encompasses not only the political and military aspects of peace but also the cultivation of a peaceful, tolerant society, especially among the continent’s youth. The APD play a vital role in shaping this vision, as they actively promote dialogue, foster understanding, and address key peace and security issues across the continent.

APD is directly contributing to the preservation of peace, security, and stability in Africa by prioritizing dialogue as a means of conflict prevention and resolution. Through the convening of leaders, policymakers, and civil society organizations, the dialogues foster transparent and accountable governance practices that lay the foundation for peace. By discussing governance reforms and the importance of accountable leadership, APD promotes a peaceful political environment where the rule of law is respected, human rights are upheld, and citizens can trust in their institutions. This strengthens the stability of African nations, ensuring that peaceful solutions are sought before conflicts arise. APD’s emphasis on peace-building is helping create a culture where governance is seen as a means of fostering long-term stability rather than division.

The APD recognizes the importance of addressing emerging threats to Africa’s peace and security, which is why it continuously explores innovative ways to strengthen mechanisms for peace and reconciliation across the continent. Through meaningful dialogue, APD brings together key stakeholders to discuss conflict prevention strategies, peacebuilding initiatives, and strategies for regional cooperation. By promoting peace education and tolerance among youth and communities, APD is actively contributing to a stable and peaceful Africa. The dialogues serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and lessons on how to resolve conflicts, de-escalate tensions, and build trust between nations and communities. In doing so, they play a crucial role in preventing future conflicts and ensuring that Africa remains a peaceful continent for future generations.

APD also contributes to the development and operationalization of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is central to Africa's collective peace and security efforts. The dialogues provide a platform to discuss how Africa can finance and manage its security needs, ensuring that security mechanisms are adequately funded and resourced. APD encourages dialogue on the practical implementation of strategies that strengthen the continent's capacity to respond to security challenges, such as terrorism, civil unrest, and border disputes. By addressing these issues head-on, APD ensures that African nations are better equipped to protect themselves, promote peace, and contribute to the broader goals of continental stability

Fifth is how the APD is impacting Aspiration 5: “An Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, shared values and ethics”. The aspiration calls for the celebration of Africa’s diversity and the preservation of its rich cultural resources while ensuring that African creativity, history, and identity are acknowledged and respected. The APD plays a significant role in realizing this aspiration by providing a platform for dialogue, showcasing the continent’s creative and cultural innovations, and celebrating Pan-Africanism.

The “Projet Afrique” initiative exemplifies how APD is contributing to the cultural renaissance of Africa by bringing together diverse expressions of African culture, tradition, and modernity. It highlights the intersection of arts, culture, fashion, agribusiness, technology, and the automobile industry as part of Africa’s ongoing transformation. Through “Projet Afrique,” APD emphasizes the significance of these sectors in shaping Africa’s future while maintaining strong ties to its cultural heritage.

The APD is driving Africa’s cultural renaissance by elevating the role of arts, culture, and fashion in the continent's growth and transformation. “Projet Afrique” serves as a powerful demonstration of Africa’s vibrant creative arts scene, showcasing the work of talented artists like Samuel Oseigyei, Victoria Adoe, and Prophask, whose paintings and mixed-media art bring Africa’s stories, history, and traditions to life. This initiative highlights the richness of Africa’s cultural heritage, with exhibitions of authentic Bonwire Kente weaving and contemporary African fashion by Jkarta Fashion, which are examples of how African creativity is helping shape the global fashion industry.

Through these exhibitions, APD is contributing to the restoration and preservation of Africa’s cultural heritage. The showcasing of traditional crafts like Kente weaving alongside modern art forms ensures that Africa’s cultural legacy remains relevant and revered. This fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms is helping Africa rediscover its roots while driving innovation and cultural pride.

APD, through events like “Projet Afrique”, embodies the spirit of Pan-Africanism by fostering unity and solidarity among African nations. This platform highlights the common history and shared destiny of the African people and their diaspora, promoting respect for religious diversity and a deepened consciousness of their collective identity. By bringing together diverse talents and innovators from across the continent, APD strengthens the ideals of Pan-Africanism and reinforces Africa’s common cultural and social goals.

The APD is also working towards transforming Africa through creative and cultural industries. The agriculture segment of “Projet Afrique” showcases the future of Africa's agricultural sector, where innovations driven by youth and women entrepreneurs are transforming economies. The focus on climate-smart farming technologies and export-ready products is not only addressing food security but is also harnessing Africa's agricultural heritage for sustainable development. By connecting the modern agribusiness sector with traditional farming knowledge, APD is contributing to Africa’s long-term growth.

APD also plays a pivotal role in promoting the importance of preserving and nurturing Africa’s languages and heritage. Through its celebration of indigenous crafts, fashion, and art, APD is keeping these cultural expressions alive. Furthermore, by engaging with the younger generation, APD encourages them to explore and cherish African traditions, ensuring the transmission of cultural knowledge and the protection of African languages from extinction. This is essential in preserving the diversity and vibrancy of Africa’s heritage for future generations.

Sixth is how APD is impacting Aspiration 6: “An Africa, whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children”. The aspiration emphasizes the empowerment of women, youth, and children as central to Africa’s sustainable development. The Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) is contributing significantly to the realization of this vision by creating platforms that encourage inclusive participation and empowerment, especially for women, youth, and children.

APD is playing a vital role in advancing gender equality across the continent. Through its initiatives and events, it brings attention to the importance of women’s economic empowerment, leadership, and participation in political processes. The dialogues encourage governments, businesses, and civil society to invest in programs that enable women to thrive in every area of life. Again, APD’s influence is visible in events like “Projet Afrique,” which showcases the power of women entrepreneurs in agribusiness, technology, and fashion. These sectors are not just contributing to economic growth but also breaking stereotypes and creating new opportunities for African women. Women-led businesses are highlighted, helping to eliminate barriers to equal participation in industries traditionally dominated by men. Furthermore, APD continues to champion the rights of women and girls, urging African governments to take concrete steps toward eradicating violence, discrimination, and inequality.

One of the most impactful aspects of APD is its focus on youth empowerment. Africa’s youth hold the key to the continent’s future, and APD’s initiatives actively create pathways for their involvement in the development process. APD emphasizes the importance of education, skill-building, and job creation, particularly for youth, to unlock their potential and contribute to the continent’s economic transformation. Through various forums and collaborative efforts, APD encourages youth to engage with decision-makers, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping policies that directly affect their lives. Additionally, APD supports innovative projects in technology, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries, providing young Africans with opportunities to self-actualize and contribute to society. The dialogues encourage African leaders to prioritize child protection and development, ensuring a secure environment for future generations.

Seventh is how APD is impacting Aspiration 7: “Africa as a strong, united, resilient and influential global player and partner”. Through key initiatives like the Global Africa Forum (GAF), APD is fostering African unity, strengthening global partnerships, and driving economic independence to ensure Africa’s rightful place on the world stage.

APD recognizes that Africa must not only be an active participant in global governance but must shape the rules of engagement. This is evident in discussions at the Global Africa Forum, which has provided a high-level platform for African leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to push for Africa’s inclusion in international decision-making structures. From advocating for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council to ensuring the continent has a stronger voice in global financial institutions, APD is creating the necessary momentum for Africa to be recognized as an equal partner in global affairs.

Beyond governance, APD is championing Africa’s economic sovereignty. The dialogues emphasize the importance of Africa taking full responsibility for financing its own development, rather than remaining dependent on external aid. By fostering partnerships that align with Africa’s strategic priorities, APD is helping the continent mobilize resources, attract investments, and implement homegrown solutions for growth. The forum’s focus on mobilizing investments from the African diaspora is a crucial step in reducing financial reliance on foreign aid and ensuring that Africa’s economic trajectory is determined by Africans themselves.

Crucially, APD reinforces the importance of African solidarity in the face of external pressures and attempts to divide the continent. By bringing together African leaders, business executives, and development stakeholders, it strengthens a shared commitment to collective growth, resilience, and peace. Discussions held during the Global Africa Forum emphasize the need for African nations to stand together against external interference, whether in the form of economic pressures, sanctions, or political influence that undermines the continent’s unity.

Conclusion

Indeed, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is championing a cause that resonates deeply with Africa’s collective aspiration—an unwavering belief that the continent’s success hinges on its ability to take charge of its own destiny. His vision reinforces the idea that Africa must get it right, not just for today but for generations to come. And that is why the ‘significant other’ is the heart of Africa Prosperity Dialogues. I call it the significant other because it is a trusted partner in shaping the continent’s future and accelerating its economic transformation.

More than just a platform for discourse, APD is a catalyst for action, driving the vision of a self-reliant, industrialized, and interconnected Africa. Don’t you believe that where we stand today is exactly where the single market project emerges as one of the most significant and transformational initiatives of our time? If Africa can successfully bring this vision to life, it will lay the foundation for a continent that is not just prosperous but also self-sufficient and globally competitive. This is more than just an economic ambition; it is a defining moment that will shape the future of Africa for generations to come.

Gabby, through the APD, embodies the idea that Africa’s development should be driven by Africans, for Africans, through unity, collaboration, and self-reliance. I believe that our “Africanness” shouldn’t only be actuated and accentuated in our culture, our inherent geographical setting, or color. It must go beyond these familiar markers and manifest in the way we think, act, and shape our destiny. When we embrace this mindset, it nurtures an inner consciousness that reaffirms the pride we carry as Africans. We must rise above limitations and advocate for policies that promote economic empowerment and property ownership.

It is time to industrialize our minds, reconfigure our perspectives, and reject the outdated and narrow portrayals of Africa. We must shift our focus toward economic freedom, trade, and globalization driven by Africans for Africans. True transformation begins when we break free from the social and economic structures that have held us back and embrace a renewed sense of pride, liberty, and self-determination.

Our sovereignty depends on this. Do not be an African who simply lives in Africa. Be an African who embodies African values, one whose heart beats for freedom, self-reliance, and progressive governance. When we embrace this truth, our lives and the future of our continent will be forever changed. This piece is not over. I must add that the tendency to doubt, unfairly criticize, spread falsehoods, or dismiss new ideas and aspirations before they have the chance to take shape can be detrimental to growth, innovation, and development.

As Ghana bid farewell to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration on January 7, 2025, and welcomed President John Dramani Mahama, some naysayers wondered if the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) 2025 could still make an impact. How could such an important event begin and end on a high note with this shift in power?

The answer lies in the vision behind the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), which is the backbone of the APD. The APN is a private non-profit organisation founded to advance the vision of “Africa We Want,” as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. It strives to promote Africa’s progress, independent of external aid. So, regardless of who’s in power, the APD’s mission remains the same: to help Africa unlock its full potential.

When we set aside the political colors of the NPP and NDC, we begin to see the bigger picture. The APD is about more than just politics—it’s about the future of the continent, a future that transcends party lines. This is why the continued success of the APD is so important. It’s not about any one party, but about all of us working toward Africa’s advancement. And Gabby Otchere-Darko is someone who understands the value of hard work. He doesn’t just talk about change; he’s actively working for it. His belief in the APD’s potential to thrive—no matter the political climate—shows his unwavering commitment to Africa’s prosperity.

This commitment was echoed by President John Dramani Mahama in his remarks at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogue. On February 1, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), he said, “Ghana is proud to be the host of this important dialogue series, and it will continue to enjoy my full support to make subsequent events even greater. This congress is a testament to our collective commitment to unlocking Africa’s full potential and ensuring that our continent takes its rightful place in the global economic system.”

Mahama’s words speak volumes; they represent just how crucial the APD is in shaping Africa’s future. His support for the event shows that no matter the leadership, the goal remains the same: to create a more prosperous, unified Africa. The APD isn’t about politics; it’s about progress—and that’s a vision that will continue to stand strong, no matter who holds the reins of power. Therefore, let us cultivate the habit of asking: “How can we make this work?” rather than “Why won’t this work?”

The future belongs to those who dare to believe in better possibilities and act to create them. Being a naysayer may be easy, but progress is made by those who choose hope, perseverance, and innovation. It is time to replace doubt with determination, cynicism with creativity, and fear with faith in the future. APD has come to stay. Long live APD. Long Live Africa!

