Maj-Gen Edwin Sam’s (rtd) autobiography at 84!

Brig Gen Dan Frimpong (Rtd) Opinion Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 6 minutes read

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Maj-Gen Edwin Kwamina Sam (Rtd), former Chief of the Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces launched his autobiography titled The Path of an Army General: How I Served My Country at Burma Hall, Burma Camp, at age 84.

Dignitaries who attended the launch included former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor; Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama (Rtd), and Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, Gen Sam’s classmates at Achimota School, Old Achimotans Association (OAA 59).

Indeed, in his Foreword to the book, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor states as follows: “As the Minister of Defence, Ghana, between 2001-2008, I observed the paucity of memoirs/autobiographies written by our Generals.

I am therefore delighted that, finally my childhood friend, brother and classmate from Achimota School, Maj Gen Edwin Kwamina Sam (Rtd) has in his book The Path of an Army General – How I Served my Country joined the family of Ghana’s few military authors, particularly Generals who have written their life’s story for posterity.”

Others present at the launch were former Speaker of Parliament. Begyina Sekyi-Hughes; the Omanhene of Assin-Kushea, Nana Prah Agyensaim V1; former Attorney-General, Joe Ghartey, and former Editor of the Daily Graphic, Ransford Tetteh.

The impressive launch had ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi as the MC, with Brig Gen Dan Frimpong (Rtd) as the reviewer of the book.

Gen Sam

Edwin Kwamina Sam was born in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria on August 10, 1940, to Ghanaian parents Thomas Henry Sam Jnr of Kromantine and Agnes Sam of Elmina.

Gen Sam traces his ancestry to his grandfather Thomas Henry Sam Senior, the patriarch.

Born in Kromantine in 1848, young Sam’s spirit of entrepreneurship led him to Shama, and then to Sekondi where he became a prosperous businessman.

Business took him to Cameroons where he was offered the hand in marriage of a Cameroonian princess, Patience Arthur by her father a chief.

They were blessed with two sons, Thomas Henry Sam Junior and Isaac Sam.

Thomas Sam Junior, married Agnes, a young lady from Elmina. Their children included Cramer Sam and Edwin Kwamina Sam.

Education

Starting Class One at Sekondi Methodist Primary School in 1947, Gen Sam’s memory of the names of his teachers and classmates is incredible. Thus, he mentions Master Ernest Bilson, Teacher Emma Philips and Teacher Ocran, and the positive impact they had on him.

His classmates included the late Rev Colonel William Jonfia (Rtd), Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, Dr Eunice Addai Mensah, Mrs Amuah Sekyi, JD Jackson and Ghana’s 1964 Olympic boxing bronze medalist Eddy Blay. Francis Chapman Grant, son of Paa Grant of UGCC fame, was also his classmate.

Gen Sam entered Achimota School in 1955. Again, he made life-long friends, including Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, whom he pays a special tribute to, Abel Adusei and Edwin Wood. He also writes fondly of his teachers, including Ambassador KB Asante of Daily Graphic’s Voice from Afar fame, Mr EA Haizel, former national hockey captain, and Alex Tetteh Lartey, later with BBC. Gen Sam is full of praise for Governor Guggisberg for his vision in establishing Achimota School and the long-term benefit to Ghana.

Military

Gen Sam’s 19-year military career started in 1961 when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant after 18 months of training in the Ghana Military Academy with Regular Career Course Intake One. During the period, Gen Sam rose through the ranks starting as an ADC to Gen SJA Otu the CDS, a tour of duty in Congo, a Staff Officer, a Commanding Officer, a Brigade Commander and ultimately, the Chief of the Defence Staff in 1979.

Gen Sam discussed the 1966 coup, which overthrew Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the 1972 coup, which overthrew Dr Busia, the 1978 “palace coup” of Gen Akuffo, which removed Gen Acheampong, and the 1979 uprising, which overthrew Gen Akuffo. He also discusses the execution of the Generals in June 1979.

He retired honourably on principle in 1980. Between 2000-2008, Gen Sam was a member of the Council of State.

Osagyefo

He praises Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s bold vision for his educational reforms, the establishment of the Ghana Military Academy in April 1960 and for pioneering the “Ghananisation policy” to replace British officers with Ghanaians.

On Foreign Policy, he states “Nkrumah’s dream of scientific and technological advancement embodied in his establishment of the of the Nuclear Energy Training Centre at the Ghana Atomic Energy Site left a lasting impression on me.”

On the dark side, he wrote “The introduction of the Preventive Detention Act of 1958, which allowed him to imprison political opponents for five years without trial, was a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked power.”

He mentions the death of Dr JB Danquah as an example.

At the family level, Gen Sam writes fondly about his first wife, Adelaide of blessed memory, and shares copious pictures of the two.

He also writes about his second wife, Jessie, his elder brother Crammer, and his son Robert and his family.

The lucid, very reader-friendly 302-page book has many lessons Gen Sam writes about. An early lesson Gen Sam learnt as a boy, was that though his grandfather was very successful, his business empire collapsed after his death because he had no succession plan for its continuity.

He learnt a practical lesson in succession planning.

On the importance of trust and integrity, he recounts the story he calls the “Tea Party Incident”. In preparation for a Christmas party he intended to host, Teacher Ocran asked the class to make a token contribution.

However, when rumours started that he was misapplying the funds, Teacher Ocran decided to refund the monies of any pupil not interested in the party. Young Edwin Sam was one of the three who took their money back.

On the day of the party, the three miserable boys peeped into their classroom watching their mates have fun.

Mercifully, Teacher Ocran invited them to join in the party. The shame that engulfed Edwin Sam was a lesson in trust and Integrity.

Summary

On why he wrote the book, Gen Sam states: “I started writing this book because I noticed there was a gap in the story of the Armed Forces from 1960 till 1980.

I noticed that we have lost a lot of the traditions and standards on which we were raised, many of which were close to the British military tradition.”

At all stages of the book, Gen Sam discusses lessons he learnt from his experiences on discipline, resilience, moral and physical courage, trust and integrity, a rich source of knowledge for posterity.

These qualities underpinned his later success as a military officer. He also emphasises the need to trust in God at all times.

Maj Gen Edwin Sam’s autobiography The Path of an Army General is a veritable trove of knowledge.

Written in clear language, it is simply “unputdownable”, once one starts reading it.

I recommend it as a must-read not only for military readers but to all and sundry.

Congratulations to Maj-Gen Sam on adding to Ghana’s stock of knowledge and history!

Leadership, lead by example! Fellow Ghanaians, wake up!

Former CEO, African Peace Support Trainers Association, Nairobi, Kenya/Council Chairman, Family Health University, Accra.

E-mail: dkfrimpong@yahoo.com