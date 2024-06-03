Land guards, national challenge

Stephen Bernard Donkor Opinion Jun - 03 - 2024 , 15:58

The shooting of Lance Corporal Michael Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces has shaken the entire nation, igniting urgent conversations about land disputes and justice.

The incident, set against the backdrop of a land dispute, serves as a stark reminder of the complexities underlying property conflicts across the country. Such disputes, often simmering beneath the surface, can erupt into tragic confrontations, disrupting lives and communities.

A member of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, tragically lost his life over a parcel of land at Kasoa Millennium City. His act of kindness and duty transcends military service, embodying the protection and preservation of justice within our community.

His untimely death indicates the urgency of addressing the underlying issues fuelling land disputes and the imperative of upholding the rule of law. The alleged perpetrator, Benlord Ababio, has been apprehended, marking a crucial step towards accountability and closure for Lance Corporal Danso's family and the military.

Yet, questions persist about the circumstances leading to this confrontation and the role of individuals such as Ababio in governing disputed lands. Land disputes are not isolated incidents; they reflect systemic failures demanding concerted efforts to safeguard property rights and uphold justice.

Beyond seeking justice in this case, it's crucial to address the root causes of land disputes stemming from ambiguous land tenure systems and vested interests encroaching on communal lands.

Strengthening land administration and ensuring equitable access to justice are critical steps to mitigate the risks associated with such conflicts. Our justice system's integrity depends on delivering swift, impartial outcomes, especially in grave cases like this.

Land guard violence disrupts social stability, discourages investment and undermines property rights. Innocent citizens are left vulnerable to intimidation and extortion, impacting their daily lives and economic prospects.

To address this, authorities must enforce existing laws rigorously, ensuring perpetrators face consequences. Community engagement, education and alternative livelihood programmes can help dissuade individuals from joining these groups. Transparent land administration processes are also vital to prevent disputes that fuel land guard activities.

By standing against land guard activities, we defend the rule of law and safeguard communities, fostering an environment of security and progress for all. Let us renew our resolve to confront land disputes with determination and compassion, striving for a just society where all citizens live free from fear and injustice.

Stephen Bernard Donkor,

The writer is a member of Corporate Affairs, NSS.

