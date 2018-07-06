'Who is Shatta Wale?' - Shatta Michy quizzes

Graphic Online

The ex-girlfriend of dancehall star Shatta Wale - Diamond Michelle Gbagonah (popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy) says she has forgotten all about their relationship and is only focused on co-parenting their son Majesty.

According to Michy, although she is still single after the public break-up with Shatta Wale, she is not searching for his replacement.

When quizzed about her relationship with Shatta Wale in an interview on GH One, Michy replied: "Who is that?".

She then went on to explain that they were co-parents before stressing that she is single.

In the final days of their relationship, Shatta Michy posted a picture of herself with a message indicating that Shatta Wale is ungrateful, a hypocrite who always beats her up and later apologises.

“The world is full of hypocrites. They hurt u and later come seek internet sympathy. The world knows what a good woman looks like. Unfortunately, & ungratefully, you don’t. Thanks for the bump on my head,” she said in a response to a Shatta Wale post.


The two got engaged some years back after they had their first son whom they named, Shatta Majesty.