'We are incredibly proud' - Hajia4Reall's legal team satisfied with her jail term

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 29 - 2024 , 18:11

Lawyers at The Fast Law Firm PLC, who represented Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall have expressed satisfaction with the court's sentencing decision in their client's case.

Hajia4Reall has been sentenced to one year and one day in jail in the US for her involvement in a romance scam after a lengthy trial with the US government that began in 2022.

The case involved a romance fraud scheme that defrauded around $2 million from forty victims, primarily elderly men.

Hajia4Reall's legal team expressed their approval of the court's decision to sentence their client to one year in prison, which was a more lenient sentence than the 37-46 months requested by the prosecution. (Read Hajia4Reall jailed one year, one day in US)

According to Inner City Press, the prosecution sought a 37-month sentence for the accused, but the judge chose to be lenient. “I sentence Ms Montrage to one year and one day in prison, the extra day to allow “good time.”, the judge said.

Defense said: “We propose she be allowed to fly back to Ghana as soon as she is released, with no ICE detention”.

The Fast Law Firm PLC shared on social media: "After a 1.5-hour sentencing, U.S. v. Mona Montrage, 22 cr 617 (JPO) concludes. Our client was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day, less than the government's request for 37 to 46 months of incarceration. We are incredibly proud of the advocacy done on our client's behalf and the result”.

Background

Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. After her arrest, she was extradited to the US to face prosecution.

Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall/Mona4Reall, was extradited from the UK to the US on charges related to a romance scam totaling $2 million aimed at older, single Americans.

The 30-year-old musician first appeared in Manhattan federal court on May 15, 2022.

Details of the case revealed that Hajia4Reall had five foreign bank accounts, where she collected funds from over forty victims through fictitious business entities in three banks in the Bronx, New York.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money, one of seven charges that included attempted wire fraud, money laundering, and felony offenses. The guilty plea carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The court also permitted Hajia4Reall to surrender properties valued at $2,164,758.41 instead of monetary restitution for the stolen funds under the conspiracy charge.

They also mentioned that Hajia4Reall will release a statement on the matter soon.