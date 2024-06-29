Featured

Hajia4Reall jailed one year, one day in US

Graphic.com.gh Showbiz News Jun - 29 - 2024 , 08:43

Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4Reall has been sentenced to one year and one day in jail in the US for her involvement in a romance scam.

Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. After her arrest, was extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

According to Inner City Press, the prosecution sought a 37-month sentence for the accused, but the judge chose to be lenient. “I sentence Ms Montrage to one year and one day in prison, the extra day to allow “good time.”, the judge said.

Defense said: “We propose she be allowed to fly back to Ghana as soon as she is released, with no ICE detention.

Hajia4Real had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money before US Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave for her role in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams.