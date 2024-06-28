Next article: Creatives must take copyright laws seriously- Nii Psalm Nunoo

Video: Mr Ibu laid to rest in his hometown

The burial of Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, happened in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria.

The actor passed away in March 2024 in Lagos due to cardiac arrest, following complications from the amputation of one of his legs.

John Okafor, born and raised in Enugu, first gained widespread recognition in 2004 with the film “Mr Ibu,” which also starred the late Ita Iheme. (Related articles: Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu's cause of death revealed, Mr Ibu - the man who made Africa laugh)

Over his prolific career, he appeared in more than 200 Nollywood films, becoming a household name with hits such as ‘Mr Ibu,’ ‘Mr. Ibu and His Son,’ ‘Coffin Producers,’ ‘Husband Suppliers,’ ‘International Players,’ ‘Mr. Ibu in London,’ and ‘Police Recruit.’

A graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu State, the actor’s comedic talent and unique style endeared him to millions of fans both in Nigeria and internationally.

He passed away at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and memorable performances.