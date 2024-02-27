Video: Fashion designer Pokua Poku laid to rest

Late Ghanaian fashion designer and creative director of Poqua Poqu, Antoinette Pokua Poku-Mouhtiseb, has been laid to rest.

The funeral ceremony took place at the Lashibi Funeral Home on Monday, February 26, 2024, where colleagues, celebrities, industry insiders, politicians and admirers gathered to pay their respects.

Among those in attendance were fellow designers, celebrities and notable figures from various sectors.

Actor and politician John Dumelo, along with musician Sister Derby, were among the many who came to honour the legacy of the late fashion luminary.

The late fashion icon died at age 42. She is said to have died at the Lister Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, February 14 through labour complications.

She is survived by her husband, Mr Mouhtiseb and three children. Poqua Poqu, the fashion label brands itself as an affordable luxury women’s fashion brand. The label was established in 2011 with an aim to provide multifunctional apparel for the trendy, stylish and sophisticated woman.

The brand boasts of customers in high standing in the society including Anita Erskine, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Shirley Emma Tibilla, Claudia Lumor Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Menaye Donkor among others.

Pokua had her primary school education at Martyrs of Uganda R/C JHS and proceeded to Achimota School for her secondary education.

She had her university education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University of Hull in England.