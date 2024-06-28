Next article: Actor Alex Araya found dead after Tinder date with two women

This is why Don Jazzy isn’t married

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Jun - 28 - 2024 , 21:30

Nigerian music icon Don Jazzy has disclosed the reason he is still unmarried.

He made his reason known as a response to a fan’s query during an interactive session with his followers on X.

According to the Mavin boss, the reason he is not married is because he is still working on himself.

A fan posted, “Once you open any baddies page on Instagram, the first thing you’ll see is ‘followed by Don Jazzy’. That man is everywhere.” Don Jazzy in turn responded, saying, “I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry?”

Another X user then asked, “But fr @DONJAZZY, why aren’t you married?” to which the artiste said, “I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me.”