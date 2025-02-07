Featured

TGMA nominations snub hurt - Sista Afia

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:11 2 minutes read

EVEN before Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Movie Awards (TGMAs), would officially announce this year’s nominations list, Sista Afia has raised objections about her constant snubbing by the scheme.

Expressing disappointment and hurt over the happening, the Jeje hitmaker mentioned she’s worked very hard over the years to receive such poor treatment from a scheme that rewarded and recognised hard work.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, February 3, Sista Afia said her poor treatment began when she failed to secure a nomination with Jeje featuring Shatta Wale in 2017.



The “curse” seemed to have persisted until 2021 when she was nominated for her songs, Corner Corner ft Kelvyn Boy and Weather ft Medikal.

Interestingly, Asuoden, released a year after, didn’t get any nominations and the story hasn’t changed since then, forcing Sista Afia to call out the organisers last year.



“I haven’t been satisfied with the few TGMA nominations I receive. When I released Jeje, I didn’t get any nomination even though the song was big until I dropped Corner Corner ft Kelvyn Boy and Weather ft. Medikal in 2021.”



“That was the only time I got recognised, and since then I haven’t received any nominations and that has been of great concern to me,” she stated.



Interestingly, the singer, who released 2 Things in the year under review, is very hopeful the story will change this year, and disclosed that she was targeting about three nominations.



“At this year’s TGMA, the awards I’m eyeing are Highlife Song of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year and Collaboration of the Year,” she added.



The 2 Things singer believes artistes have a moral obligation to give back to their communities and contribute to the greater good.

She stresses the value of collective action, whether it's donating resources to schools, supporting vulnerable individuals, or driving social initiatives.



Sista Afia thinks artistes should use their influence to make a positive difference. Even small actions, she believes, could culminate into a big impact.



“I think as musicians, we can contribute when we all come together as a group and help the society in so many ways. We can print books for students who don't have them, especially schools that lack study materials. We can also come together to support disabled kids, or anyone who needs help.



As musicians, we shouldn't just stay at home writing songs. We need to actively create positive change in society. Even the little we can do means a lot,” she said.

